Jampro wins Stevie Awards for sales and customer service

The Jamaica Promotions Corporation (Jampro) has won four awards in the prestigious Stevie Awards for its sales and customer service performance during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The agency won gold for the Sales Process of the Year category and bronze for the Sales Distinction of the Year category.

Jampro President Diane Edwards also won gold for Business Development Executive of the Year, and silver for Woman of the Year in Sales.

The Stevie Awards for Sales and Customer Service are the world's top honours for customer service, contact centre, business development and sales professionals.

More than 2,300 nominations from organisations of all sizes and in virtually every industry, across 51 nations, were considered in this year's competition. Winners were determined by the average scores of more than 160 professionals worldwide on nine specialised judging committees.

Jampro was acknowledged for its overhaul in operations to attract more investments into Jamaica and facilitate export of Jamaican products. These internal changes allowed the agency to become more efficient, increase number of leads generated, and improve engagements with clients to better meet their needs.

Edwards said she was pleased with the recognition of the Jampro team, and that its staff will continue to be committed to Jamaica's economic development.

“Dedication, professionalism, and determination are key characteristics of the Jampro team, and this has resulted in the agency and Jamaica receiving accolades for our performance during the pandemic, as we continue to work to strengthen the economy and facilitate growth. We are grateful for this recognition… now we must push harder to reveal those much-needed economic opportunities and propel Jamaica's economic expansion in 2021,” Edwards said.