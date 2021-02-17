January records negative movement in inflation rate

THE Statistical Institute of Jamaica (Statin), in its latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report indicated that the inflation rate recorded a movement of -1.6 per cent for the month of January. The rate in the previous month was 1.3 per cent.

Statin attributed the negative movement in the inflation rate to a 4.6 per cent decline in the heavily weighted Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages index and a 0.8 per cent decrease in the index for Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels.

“The decrease in the Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages division was due primarily to the 17.8 per cent fall in the index of the class Vegetables, Tubers, Plantains, Cooking bananas and Pulses as a result of lower prices for some agricultural produce such as tomato, lettuce, sweet pepper and cabbage,” Statin said in their news bulletin on Monday last.

“Lower electricity rates contributed to the 3.1 per cent decline in the index for the group Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels, which led to the decrease in the index for the division Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels. This fall was, however, tempered by higher rates for water and sewage,” it also stated.

Statin, however, said that an increase of 0.7 per cent in the Transport index due to increased petrol prices further tempered the decline in the CPI.

The CPI is used to measures changes in the general level of prices of consumer goods and services purchased by private households.

Providing further information on the inflation variables, Statin said that the fiscal year-to-date (April 2020 - January 2021) inflation rate was 3.4 per cent while the point-to-point (January 2020 - January 2021) rate was 4.7 per cent.

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) recently said that in keeping with its mandate to ensure that inflation remains low, stable and predictable and within the prescribed four to six per cent range, point-to-point inflation was what it targeted.

“The inflation rates for the three regions are Greater Kingston Metropolitan Area (GKMA) - 1.8 per cent, Other Urban Centres (OUC) - 1.7 per cent, and Rural Areas (RA) - 1.5 per cent,” the Statin report also indicated.