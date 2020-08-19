JBDC/JSE announce social enterprise competition winner
Kavelle Hylton of Stem Builders Learning Hub was named winner of the Jamaica Business Development Corporation (JBDC) and the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Pitch Perfect social enterprise competition.
The competition was held following a three-day social enterprise grant proposal writing workshop hosted in collaboration with the JSE and Sagicor Bank.
Hylton was awarded a cash prize of $150,000.
The competition was designed to help with the development of micro, small and medium-sized enterprises (MSMEs) and social enterprises, which both have the potential to make significant contributions to Jamaica's economic development.
“Social enterprises will be of greater relevance as Jamaicans prepare to rebuild their lives and livelihoods, which have been greatly impacted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic,” JBDC Chief Executive Officer Valerie Veira had said during the launch phase of the competition, which comprised a round table and proposal writing session.
