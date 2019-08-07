JIFS paving way for professional development of financial sector in Jamaica

With its primary mandate being that of ensuring the professional development of the financial services sector and training for the business industry, the Jamaica Institute of Financial Services (JIFS), an entity which has been around for over 40 years, continues to make significant strides in getting professionals certified.

The name JIFS is one that may not be so popular to many Jamaicans, but in recent times they are fast gaining traction and being noticed, especially in financial circles. They are the entity which currently offers the FX global code certification programme — one that is offered in collaboration with the global association, ACI financial markets. On the heels of its first batch of certified professionals through the programme, they are seeking to up the ante in making financial compliance and ethics the order of the day within the Jamaican market.

The entity formerly known as the Jamaica Institute of Bankers got its current name change back in 2010 and is now leading the charge for certification and training in the country.

At a recent sitting of the Jamaica Observer's Monday Exchange at its Beechwood Avenue address, Darlene Jones, executive director at JIFS noted that the levels of certification and training undertaken by the institute is to impart a working knowledge on the principles and operations governing.

“We do annual training to ensure that the sector is fully compliant, we provide relevant training for the financial sector, which is not limited to financial only but includes others outside of the sector. We have an annual anti-money laundering conference, so other areas that falls under this such as gaming, real estate, and even attorneys stand to benefit from the trainings and services provided”, she said.

She further stressed that the Global code certification that is now being offered is widely recognised and based on international standards. “It gives training based on the various principles that falls under the code such as ethics, governance, execution, and settlement”, she further added. The aim is not just to have persons sign the code, it's also to have these persons understand and be fully educated on the principles attached.

Gladstone Wynter, trader at Jamaica National Bank and a successful participant in the first batch of persons to sit the global FX certification exam added that the programme was very useful in terms of the knowledge and skills garnered.

In giving a briefing of his experience in training to become certified; he commented that the programme utilised international tutors from France, webinars, and workshops to prepare them for exams.

“We had all day workshops that went through all the principles. What was most important was learning the actual application of the principles because to see the principles on paper is one thing but understanding the application is another.” He notes, for example, understanding whether to maximize the spread from clients or for employers.

He also mentioned that during the course, they were also able to examine the rates of trading for bonds and mappped success rate for Jamaica moving on target with other first world countries; this he deems very important. Currently, Jamaica is the only Caribbean country to sign the Global FX code and moreover offering certification.

“If an international trader is coming to Jamaica and will be developing a hotel, they are going to come with US dollars (USD) and want Jamaican dollars (JMD) in return, hence there must be a trade and this is where they are going to want someone certified in the global FX code to conduct this trade,” he opined.

Jones in her concluding remarks indicated that so far the institution has been fulfilling its mandate and noted that while they also offer leadership and professional development training, it is certifisation that are paramount.

“Our focus now is mainly on certification as certification is now the way to go. We also offer a general MBA degree through the Bangor University as well. This comes with the added benefit of becoming a chartered banker as you will receive a chartered banker's MBA, almost like two certification in one,” she shared in a post-forum interview with the Business Observer.

JIFS was established by the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) in 1977 and was later taken over by the Jamaica Bankers Association. The entity is now the training arm for the financial services sector which aims to ensure that the industry is supplied with a highly trained and agile cadre of talent to support the industry's growth.