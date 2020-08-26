JMEA head urges Gov't to use tougher measures to tackle COVID-19
...says 'spearfish approach' rather than casting blanket net with the restrictive measures needed
BY ABBION ROBINSON
Observer business reporter
The Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) President Richard Pandohie is proposing that the Government enforces tougher COVID-19 protocols to protect the economy from further economic contraction. This comes on the heels of the Government's decision to tighten curfew hours following the recent spike in COVID-19 cases.
“We need effective and transparent enforcement. It is clear that appealing to a person's good sense and personal responsibility is not working, therefore enforcement will have to be the driver. It has to be clear that there are consequences to breaking the protocols.
“I am so disappointed that we are here at this stage, as we had made so much sacrifice and did so well in the earlier months. Our indiscipline as a people (non-residents and residents) has undermined a lot of the hard work,” Pandohie said in response to questions posed by the Business Observer.
Suggesting a more “spear fish approach” rather than casting a blanket net in the restrictive measures, he further indicated that the economy cannot withstand another 12-14 per cent gross domestic product decline, as it had in the second quarter of the year.
“The general population must see that the enforcement is consistent and that this not a nine-day wonder. The consequences of a lockdown will impact us for years and will have a disproportionate impact on the most vulnerable in our society. We were only just starting to see evidence of a rebound, even faster than most anticipated — fuel sales were rising, small chicken farmers were struggling to get baby chicks to restock, restaurants were getting back clients and now this, right back to square one,” Pandohie stressed.
With curfew hours at 7:00 pm and more communities placed under quarantine, the JMEA head noted that this will have a dire impact on production and supply chains, as employees are unable to be present for work. To this, he suggests that if businesses are compliant with the Ministry of Health's protocols, then they should be allowed to operate until 11 pm. He added that in the case of food establishments, they should be allowed to continue operating but have time limited delivery services.
“The good news is that, for the most part, manufacturers have implemented strong measures to minimise COVID-19 risk in their environment and these measures were never relaxed. We continue to be confident that we will keep rising to the challenge of keeping Jamaicans supplied with all their essential needs that are produced locally,” he assured.
As at August 24, Jamaica recorded 83 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total number of confirmed cases since the virus outbreak in the country to 1,612, of which 705 are active cases.
