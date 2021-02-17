JMMB maintains solid performance despite COVID-19 impact

JMMB Group Limited (JMMBGL) for its nine-month period ended last December posted net profits of $4.02 billion — which it said was in line with its earnings for the same period in the prior year.

The regional financial conglomerate during the third quarter period, despite witnessing a five per cent decline in net operating revenues still managed to close with $16.5 billion and earnings per share of $1.97.

Patrick Ellis, chief financial officer, commenting on the group's performance, said that its results remains credible over the period given the fact that its profitability was moderated by the economic slowdown and uncertainty in the market occasioned by the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“The group's core earnings remain positive, as demonstrated by the eight per cent increase in its net interest income, year over year, totalling $7.58 billion. This was largely driven by the growth in the group's investment and loan portfolios of 30 per cent and seven per cent, respectively,” he stated.

The group attributed slight decreases in its earnings to the slowing down of business and economic activities regionally and globally. Fees and commission fell by three per cent while reductions in gains on securities traded and foreign exchange earnings went down by approximately 13 and 31 per cent to total $4.94 billion and $1.57 billion, respectively. Consequently, operational expenses also decreased by five per cent or $547.5 million year on year, amounting to $10.6 billion for the period.

At the end of the reporting period, the group's asset base increased by appromately 22 per cent or $89 billion to total $489.24 billion, relative to the start of the financial year. This increase was attributable to a larger loan and investment portfolio, as well as a larger liquidity buffer.

“Growth in the asset base over the nine-month period was funded by increases in customer deposits and repos. Customer deposits increased by $16.80 billion or 16 per cent to $120.98 billion, while repos grew by $45.89 billion or 26 per cent to $225.48 billion,” the group stated in its quarterly report to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE).

SHARE OF PROFITS FROM SFC

As for the share of profits from its 22.5 per cent stake in Sagicor Financial Company Limited (SFC), JMMBGL said it was unable to post results for the quarter as SFC in utilising 90-day provision under the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX), opted to publish its audited results for the year ended December 31, 2020. The group, however, said that any earnings from SFC will be reflected at the end of its upcoming financial year in March.

OUTLOOK

Keith Duncan, group chief executive officer of JMMBGL, said that the company continues to perform credibly in the context of the pandemic, noting that its strategy for further growth and diversification remains on track.

“The group continues to be nimble in executing its response to the pandemic. We will continue to pursue growth opportunities across all our segments, as well as explore opportunities for inorganic growth. The final quarter of the financial year will thus see the group undertaking several strategic initiatives to strengthen and innovate our digital access channels that will improve our clients' experience and produce efficiencies for the Group over the medium term,” he said in his outlook, noting further of its intentions to expand current business lines in current markets and taking advantage of strategic opportunities, including acquisitions in the Caribbean and Central America,” he commented.

The group, through its new preference share offers which opened yesterday, has said that it is targeting a $6 billion raise and an additional $3 billion if upsized — the funds from which will be used to propel this growth strategy.