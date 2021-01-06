JMMB's Elevate 3.0 to ignite financial empowerment
JMMB says it is using its signature event, Elevate 3.0, to ignite renewed passion for business as it sets the stage for financial empowerment in the new year.
The two-day virtual event, themed 'Fire up your passion', is scheduled to take place January 15-16 and features local and international speakers who, through shared success lessons, will help participants to ensure financial goal achievement.
“Although we recognise the uncertainties in the global environment at this time, and 2020 has proven to be a challenging year for many individuals, one thing remains true: persons are still interested in taking their goal achievement to another level and making good on their commitment to themselves,” shared Kerry-Ann Stimpson, JMMB Group chief marketing officer.
“In response to COVID-19 protocols, which restrict gatherings of this nature and encourage social distancing, we have reimagined JMMB Elevate and decided to go virtual, with the objective of helping individuals take their goal planning and achievement to the next level,” she added.
Stimpson said that despite its virtual transition, the event has sought to maintain its objective of financial empowerment and inspiration — continuing with its dynamic and engaging format, also giving participants an opportunity to further engage in online activities such as scheduling an appointment with a financial advisor, or visiting online partners along with the opportunity to network with individuals from the comfort of anywhere they choose.
“Each activity is specially designed to embolden individuals to take action and create a step-by-step guide towards achieving their goals, thereby levelling up for 2021,” she said.
In its learn and vibe event to be held on the first day, speakers such as David Rose, young investor and business writer; Mark Gayle, financial analyst and entrepreneur; Kahlilah Reynolds, financial journalist; and Andrew O'Connor, client partnership manager at JMMB Portmore branch, will share lessons from their personal experiences in the investing game along with the financial opportunities they have encountered even in the face of uncertain economic times.
The sessions on the final day will feature Terri-Karelle Reid, online brand strategist, event host and TV presenter; Scott Dunn, managing director, Dream Entertainment Limited; and Lisandra Rickards, founder and chief executive officer of Soul Career in a fireside chat.
