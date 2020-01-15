JMMB's Learn & Vibe investment event targets

Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) Learn & Vibe, a fireside chat session, will kick-start the two-day 'JMMB Elevate 2.0', financial empowerment event series, slated for January 17-18 in Kingston.

This after-work session features local experts and social media influencers in finance in Jamaica. Among those taking part are members of #FinanceTwitterJA — Simon Johnson, David Rose and Mark Gayle — alongside journalist, Kalilah Reynolds, who will share their thoughts about wealth creation opportunities and speak to major financial trends that impacted 2019, in anticipation of what's likely ahead in 2020. The speakers will also share lessons from their personal experience in the 'investing game'.

Kerry-Ann Stimpson, chief marketing officer at JMMB Group, outlined that “the fireside chat is a great addition to this year's JMMB Elevate series, and is especially targeted to millennials and investment enthusiasts”.

Stimpson then added: “2019 was another great year for the stock market, and the Jamaican economy has also seen some positive growth. Correspondingly, there has been keener interest in investing, especially among millennials. As such, JMMB decided to create a space where investment enthusiasts, who have an understanding of the fundamentals of investing, can come together to share insights, gain practical pointers, and delve deeper into the topic in a relaxed environment, while also benefiting from the knowledge of more seasoned investors.”

The fireside chat will be followed, on Saturday, January 18, by pre-event workshops and the main financial empowerment event. The latter features Steven Bartlett, chief executive officer of Social Chain, international speaker, content creator and a digital media guru, as the keynote speaker; alongside Rochelle Cameron, attorney-at-law, people developer, and motivational speaker.

JMMB experts will also complement the headliners over the two-day event series.

JMMB Elevate 2.0 is designed to help individuals “take their goal planning and achievement to the next level by giving attendees all the information they need to create actionable plans”, Stimpson, shared.

Admission to the JMMB Elevate event series is free; however, interested persons are required to register online at https://hubs.ly/H0mqWg50 or register online via JMMB's social media channels, on January 8 at 5:00 pm, for general admission.