JMMB SME Resource Centre inks MOU with Supreme Services Business Hub

THE Supreme Ventures Services Business Hub (SVS Business Hub) recently inked a deal with JMMB Group SME Resource Centre, in the form of a referral programme designed to allow small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) to grow, scale and expand by tapping into the range of back office services offered by SVS Business Hub.

Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) which has a one-year lifespan with an opportunity to re-engage afterwards, SVS Business Hub will be listed as a recommended service provider by JMMB Bank. This means that JMMB will refer clients seeking back-end office services such as payroll, accounting, marketing, graphic design, and technology services to the newly launched SVS Business Hub, based on the client's best fit and needs. Clients referred will benefit from special rates on select services through the agreement.

Dennis Chung, chief executive officer (CEO) of SVS Business Hub, a subsidiary of the Supreme Ventures Group which was launched in August of this year, says the move is testament to the potential of the entity to make an indelible mark on the local economy by supporting small businesses.

“This move shows that other companies that are in the business of supporting small businesses recognise the potential of the SVS Business Hub. Through this partnership Jamaican entrepreneurs will be able to access the best in services from two major commercial enterprises, and give their businesses the best chance to grow and expand,” he said.

Describing the partnership as a win-win for clients, Shani Duncan-Falconer, senior corporate manager, JMMB Group SME Resource Centre, said that the partnership with SVS Business Hub will help to broaden the range of services SME clients will have access to as the resource centre seeks to support them in scaling and growing their businesses, especially in the current economic environment.

“We will remain with our clients throughout their entire journey, even as we assist them to access the range of support services from our recommended service partners that best suits their unique business needs,” she added.

Through this new partnership clients in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, where JMMB Group recently opened the doors of its SME unit, are set to benefit from the full range of services offered by SVS Business Hub, at a discount.

JMMB in a recent company release said that the agreement was in keeping with the group's “strategic thrust towards building out its focus on SMEs in line with its financial inclusion and integrated financial partnership approach”.