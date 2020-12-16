JMMB SME Resource Centre inks MOU with Supreme Services Business Hub
Partnership expected to provide affordable back office support for SMEs
THE Supreme Ventures Services Business Hub (SVS Business Hub) recently inked a deal with JMMB Group SME Resource Centre, in the form of a referral programme designed to allow small and medium-size enterprises (SMEs) to grow, scale and expand by tapping into the range of back office services offered by SVS Business Hub.
Under the memorandum of understanding (MOU) which has a one-year lifespan with an opportunity to re-engage afterwards, SVS Business Hub will be listed as a recommended service provider by JMMB Bank. This means that JMMB will refer clients seeking back-end office services such as payroll, accounting, marketing, graphic design, and technology services to the newly launched SVS Business Hub, based on the client's best fit and needs. Clients referred will benefit from special rates on select services through the agreement.
Dennis Chung, chief executive officer (CEO) of SVS Business Hub, a subsidiary of the Supreme Ventures Group which was launched in August of this year, says the move is testament to the potential of the entity to make an indelible mark on the local economy by supporting small businesses.
“This move shows that other companies that are in the business of supporting small businesses recognise the potential of the SVS Business Hub. Through this partnership Jamaican entrepreneurs will be able to access the best in services from two major commercial enterprises, and give their businesses the best chance to grow and expand,” he said.
Describing the partnership as a win-win for clients, Shani Duncan-Falconer, senior corporate manager, JMMB Group SME Resource Centre, said that the partnership with SVS Business Hub will help to broaden the range of services SME clients will have access to as the resource centre seeks to support them in scaling and growing their businesses, especially in the current economic environment.
“We will remain with our clients throughout their entire journey, even as we assist them to access the range of support services from our recommended service partners that best suits their unique business needs,” she added.
Through this new partnership clients in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago, where JMMB Group recently opened the doors of its SME unit, are set to benefit from the full range of services offered by SVS Business Hub, at a discount.
JMMB in a recent company release said that the agreement was in keeping with the group's “strategic thrust towards building out its focus on SMEs in line with its financial inclusion and integrated financial partnership approach”.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy