JMMB supports side businesses of employees through online expo

JMMB, through a recent online expo held during its weekly goal getter live series, showcased a range of products offered by the side businesses of its team members.

The two-part virtual expo held on the company's social media pages aimed to provide support to some 10 team members operating small businesses outside of their regular day job. Group chief marketing officer and moderator of the session, Kerry-Ann Stimpson, said that the idea to include team members and their small businesses was not far-fetched given that JMMB, which today is a regional conglomerate, was formed out of similar circumstances. “We decided to build on this model because it speaks to the core of who JMMB is for its clients and team alike. We see this initiative as a fulfillment of [the company's] vision of love, whereby we seek to create an organisational environment in which team members can achieve their full potential, and can extend those dreams beyond the organisation,” she said.

Stimpson said that stemming from the positive responses which accompanied the first virtual expo held in July, the decision was taken to extend the opportunity to both clients and team and also as a signal of the company's commitment to fuelling the entrepreneurial spirit in Jamaica.

“This initiative is in keeping with JMMB Group's thrust towards building out its focus on small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs); whereby, the company seeks to add value to its SME clients, through the provision of financial partnership, resources, innovative financial solutions and a network, throughout these SMEs' business life cycles; thereby, providing necessary support for growth in the sector and filling the gaps that currently exist in the financial sector,” a release stated.

During the recent expo a handful of selected small business clients with companies in distribution, communication, information technology, fashion, skincare, health and manufacturing also joined in the session along with the JMMB team members.

Among the team members who shared their entrepreneurial ventures during small business expo are: Althea Walters with My Goal Tracker— a self-help planner; Tanniece Coote of The Girl in You— a beauty supplies retailer and manufacturer; Marsha-Gaye Hibbert of MGH Creates— a customised ornaments and specialty items supplier; Allycia Bennett of Leecha Crochet— a crochet swimsuit and garments producer; Simone Dunbar of Framed by Simi; Tiffany Blake of Art by Hephzibah— customised portrait paintings; Gavin Walters of Sir Walters Photography; Claudine Campbell-Bryan of Scentre Yourself— an all-natural product line including candles and body products; Jason Jackson of Made by Jque— male accessories and styling services and Kerri-Ann Ferguson of Smarty Pants— a children's learning tool.

Tiffany Blake, teller at JMMB Bank's Haughton Terrace branch, and the creative person behind Art by Hephzibah, lauded the virtual expo for the exposure she received and noted it as a great opportunity that has already begun to payoff. Another team member, Marsha Hibbert, said that the expo helped to provide much-needed boost for small businesses especially going into the Christmas period when small operators seek to increase their sales.

“I am very happy to be a part of an organissation that stands for team members' greatness, embraces entrepreneurship and encourages us to pursue our passions,” Hibbert said.