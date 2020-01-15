JMMB to receive AFUWI Business Leadership Award

Jamaica Money Market Brokers (JMMB) is to receive the Chancellor's Award for Excellence in Business Leadership at the American Foundation for the University of The West Indies (AFUWI) 23rd Annual Legacy Awards Gala at Pierre Hotel, New York, on February 19, 2020.

St Lucian Prime Minister Allen Chastanet will be the recipient of the Legacy Award and Trinidadian-born actress Lorraine Toussaint will receive the Bob Marley Award.

They will be joined by David Patterson, 55th governor of New York State, recipient of the Pinnacle Award for Public Service Leadership; Dr Godfrey Gibbison, associate professor of economics, dean, School of Professional Studies, College of Charleston, recipient of the Pelican Award; and Meredith Marshall, managing partner and co-founder, BRP Companies, recipient of the Vice Chancellor's Corporate Award.

The AFUWI, headquartered in New York City, partners with university alumni, the Caribbean community in the USA, American Foundations and corporations to raise funds for projects, scholarships and academic programmes at the UWI.

The annual gala, which provides an average of 50 scholarships each year to the UWI, has become a “must do” for captains of the diaspora, their counterparts, and colleagues in North America and the Caribbean in celebration of the achievements of honorees and in support of the work of the UWI. The thrust is to raise funds for scholarships for needy students. Patron of the gala is Dr Harry Belafonte, OJ, OM.

The vice chancellor of the UWI, Professor Sir Hilary Beckles has hailed the AFUWI “for consistently honouring a fine group of individuals and organisations — trailblazers within and outside of the Caribbean — that make us proud and continue the legacy of high achievement and accomplishment which benefit us all”.

Sir Hilary said that “the UWI recognises its responsibility to serve the 21st century needs of the Caribbean people and is thankful for the partnerships and relations which, combined with our innovative initiatives, are helping to build the UWI as a premier global brand”.