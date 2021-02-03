JN Bank digitising to assist customers

Jamaica National Bank (JNB), being the face of the overall Jamaica National Group, has been utilising some of its unique local solutions to make the transition for customers easier both online and offline.

Apart from upgrading its online platforms to make it easier for persons to do business online, JN also encouraged customers and the public to utilise its super tellers which allow for funds to be deposited to JN client accounts even if they don't have a debit card on hand. This includes the receiving party being sent a text when the funds are deposited, which would immediately become available.

Instead of leaving its older and less technologically inclined customers in the dark, JN Bank has been working with its clients and providing assistance for them to do business, according to general manager of the JN Foundation and JN Ombudsman Claudine Allen. This would include having someone designated outside to help customers who were unfamiliar with an ATM, providing a drop-box in the branch, plus online classes for persons to learn more about these services.

“What we're really doing is looking at using technology to make the customer experience better. What we've been doing is utilising a more uniformed structured process. We're looking at our relationships and how we onboard members, and onboarding in a way that is more effortless for the member,” said Allen at a recent Jamaica Observer Business Forum on how the overall JN Group will make it easier for persons to do business with the various subsidiaries.

Managing director of JN Bank Curtis Martin also highlighted that his portfolio will be improving the loan process and taking some of the lessons learned from the United Kingdom affiliate as well. He further stated that JN Bank will be piloting its Visa debit card in March with a possible release in May. This is part of the company's aim to facilitate greater digital penetration for its members.