JN Fund Managers leads investor relations

JN Fund Managers, for the second year in a row, has won the 'investor Relations Award at the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) Best Practices Awards.

A member company of the Jamaica National Group, JN Fund Managers, which is a securities broker, investment banker and fund management company, was awarded for its quality standard and best practices in investor relations.

Jermaine Deans, deputy general manager, JN Fund Managers, expressed that his company's goal was to deliver the best service level possible; hence, making the recognition from the JSE more satisfying.

“We are pleased to receive the Investor Relations Award which looks at effective communication with clients, [giving focus also] to how we interact with and provide information to investors, helping them to invest wisely.

“We looked at best practices in client service worldwide and modelled JN Fund Managers' service delivery on them. We also pledge to continue working to improve our performance,” he said.

At the JSE's 15th staging of the Best Practices Awards, held recently at Jamaica Pegasus, stockbrokers and listed companies on the main and junior markets were recognised and awarded for outstanding performance throughout the year.

The companies were assessed on performance over the prior year by a 22-member committee of top business and academic professionals, led by Professor Neville Ying.

Marlene Street Forrest, managing director of the JSE, in her address at the awards presentation ceremony, said that with the stock exchange being named among the top five best performing markets for 2019', this has resulted in the topic of best practices becoming even more critical.

“The world's financial communities must see us as leading the charge for best practices, and influencing good governance of our companies,” she said.