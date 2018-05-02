Jobs in the balance as VMBS restructures operation

AS part of ongoing restructuring exercise, Victoria Mutual Group has extended an invitation for staff members to voluntarily resign their employment with the financial institution.

Yesterday Victoria Mutual, in an emailed response to Jamaica Observer queries, confirmed that it is now giving employees the opportunity to self-identify their willingness to continue working with the company, as it seeks to optimise efficiency and effectiveness in line with business targets.

“The transformation is part of our commitment to our members and clients to deliver the highest levels of service and to aggressively drive revenue and pursue our key results,” President and CEO Courtney Campbell told the Business Observer.

“The redesign includes a voluntary separation component. This means that an invitation is extended to interested parties who may or may not accept the invitation,” he continued.

Victoria Mutual did not state the number of staff impacted by the restructuring.

“We have and continue to engage with our team members and other stakeholders during the process. We are, however, unable to comment further at this time.”

Opening its doors as a mortgage instituton in 1878, Victoria Mutual now offers wealth management and financial advisory services, real estate and commercial property management services, money transfer services, pension administration and investment management services, as well as property, casualty and liability insurance.

The services are offered through its strategic business units Victoria Mutual Wealth Management Limited, Prime Asset Management Limited, Victoria Mutual Money Transfer Services, Victoria Mutual Property Services, and affiliate company British Caribbean Insurance Company.