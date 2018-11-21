JPSCo director wants launch of national ethical campaign

MONTEGO BAY — Lamenting national losses of some 26.38 per cent at the Jamaica Public Service Company (JPSCo), mostly from electricity theft, the light and power company's Region South West Director Leroy Reid wants public and private sector leaders to partner in a national ethical campaign.

The aim of the crusade would be to inculcate ethical values to replace the accepted culture of dishonesty.

“Jamaica has an ethical challenge and that ethical challenge is translating itself, is showcasing itself in this instance in the illegal abstraction of electricity from the JPSCo. Every member of the community that steals places an undue burden on the other member of the community that does not steal and invariably impacts the cost of electricity to them,” bemoaned Reid.

“So, in my mind, every well-thinking Jamaican should galvanise and fight this scourge that is upon Jamaica. This is not a JPSCo issue; it is a Jamaica issue.”

Reid, who earlier this year took over the leadership of the region following the resignation of T'Shura Gibbs, noted that having previously worked in the telecommunications and business process outsourcing sectors, he is flabbergasted at the high level of theft from the JPSCo.

“Having moved from BPO, moving now into the energy sector, I have to confess that I am alarmed at the extent of the theft that exists in our country; and theft without taking into consideration the safety and the well-being of their fellow citizens to include the well-being of their families,” Reid lamented.

He argued that in “large measure, it's the judgement that we make as ordinary Jamaicans in regards to how we spend our money”.

“If we decide to live legally, to live ethically, then I humbly submit that there is probably space within the disposable income that the ordinary Jamaicans have to pay for electricity services,” he said.

Reid was speaking yesterday at a JPSCo Region South West Media Breakfast staged at the Bogue Power Station in Montego Bay, St James.

He told members of the media that up to the end of September this year, some 68 individuals have been arrested for electricity theft.

Tampering of meters, bypassing meters and “throw ups” are among the modus operandi of individuals illegally abstracting electricity from the utility company.