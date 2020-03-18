JSE advises on the holding of AGMs during COVID-19 outbreak
In light of the social distancing measures designed by the Government to control the spread of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19) — which takes effect today — the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) is advising stakeholders to not only be guided by said measures, but by the Companies Act in relation to the holding of annual general meetings (AGM) during the COVID-19 outbreak.
According to the exchange, in keeping with the Companies Act 2004 - section 126, a company has up to 15 months from the date of its last AGM to convene its next AGM. Given the provisions of the Companies Act, it means that listed companies have a grace period of three months within which to convene AGMs.
However, for the companies which are planning their first AGM, the Companies Act allows for a maximum period of 18 months from the date of its incorporation to convene its first meeting.
“We also take this opportunity to inform that while the Companies Act - section 141, provides guidance for directors to participate in meetings by electronic means, there are no similar provisions for members or shareholders of a company. In view of this, we encourage listed companies to examine their Articles of Incorporation regarding the holding of AGMs to ascertain whether there are any instructions given for extraordinary circumstances such as COVID-19,” the exchange stated.
In addition, it noted that in extreme circumstances, the court's power in accordance with the Companies Act - section 130, could be invoked to order for an AGM be called in such a manner that the court thinks fit.
“As it relates to the postponement of AGMs which were previously communicated to the market, we encourage companies faced with this situation to be guided by the Companies Act and their Articles of Incorporation for the procedures which facilitate the postponement of an AGM,” the statement continued.
For companies not incorporated in Jamaica, the JSE advised that guidance be taken from the relevant jurisdiction's legislation.
The social distancing policy put forth by the Government mandates that public gatherings are discouraged. If essential, there should be no gathering of more than 20 people, who should maintain a distance of 3-4 feet from each other.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy