JTB encouraging local residents to embrace 'Rediscover Jamaica' campaign

TOURISM stakeholders and COVID-19 Resilient Corridor interests are encouraging more Jamaicans to embrace the 'Rediscover Jamaica' campaign in efforts to drive a sustainable domestic tourism market.

The initiative, which is being promoted by the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB), was launched in July and encourages Jamaicans to take advantage of the country's many tourism products and attractions through staycation packages.

Speaking at a recent tourism forum, president of Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association, Omar Robinson noted that the campaign has been going well.

“The Rediscover Jamaica programme has done tremendously well for the hotels and attractions. We have seen a lot of people taking up these exciting rates that both attractions and hotels have put out. And these are really discounted rates to get Jamaicans to come out,” said Robinson

He further indicated that hotels are experiencing up to 50-60 per cent occupancy from local residents who are buying into deals that are being offered under the campaign.

“We are seeing occupancy go up and we attribute that to the Jamaicans, and we are grateful. We say thanks for supporting the Jamaican hotels and attractions [and] thanks for your support over the years.”

Robinson assured that local hotels are maintaining strict adherence to the COVID-19 safety protocols. Among these are sanitisation, physical distancing, enhanced digital enablement, and monitoring.

According to him, it is an all hands on deck approach in the fight against the COVID-19 disease.

“JHTA is urging other communities to take a zero-tolerance position collectively; to comply with the protocols; to practise the mask-wearing, hand washing, sanitisation and social distancing that are proving so successful in places around the world,” he stressed.

Robinson added that stakeholders will continue at look at how best tourism can be nurtured to continue to grow the industry, despite the ongoing pandemic.

For his part, CEO of Chukka Caribbean Adventures, Marc Melville also praised the Rediscover Jamaica campaign.

“I hope that locals remember that Jamaica is a great place to vacation. So, please enjoy your country, your hotels and your attractions. We are getting hundreds and thousands of you and we want it to continue,” he noted.