Keller Williams Ja breaks ground for multimillon-dollar development in Tower Isle

Keller Williams Jamaica, local franchise of real estate entity KW International, has broken ground for a multimillion-dollar residential development in Tower Isle, St Mary.

The development, named Roystonea, comprises 85 individual lots spread across 45 acres of palm-lined property.

It is being done in three phases, with 30 lots in phase one, 18 in phase two, and the remainder in phase three.

Lot sizes range from 30,000 square feet to 45,000 square feet, allowing residents to build two to five bedroom homes in keeping with one of four pre-determined designs. The approved designs and colour selection are custom created to enhance and preserve the overall aesthetic experience, value and character of the luxury development, a release from Keller Williams Jamaica states.

“Building guidelines approve that homes occupy on average 30 per cent of the land, making space for green areas and privacy between homes,” the company said, adding that other benefits for residents include 24-hour gated entrance, jogging trail, and two large recreational parks.

Noting that the development offers maximum privacy and seclusion, while being just minutes away from the North Coast Highway and the town of Ocho Rios, Keller Williams Jamaica CEO Rory Marsh said: “Roystonea is set to radically transform and bring new life to the already luxury community of Tower Isle. With such an amazing and central location, it means you can work in Kingston and come home to Roystonea or you can land at the airport in Montego Bay and in less than two hours be home at Roystonea.”

Speaking about the response since the development was listed, Marsh said: “Reservations for lots in phase one have been tremendously encouraging, with over 70 per cent of interests coming from Kingston, while others are from the diaspora, Montego Bay, and Ocho Rios. This is testament that there is a very strong appetite for luxury living in Jamaica's north coast and we are providing that in this amazing development. Keller Williams Jamaica is bullish about influencing the real estate industry and setting new standards. With Roystonea added to our portfolio, we are well positioned to continue to increase in growth, scope and business in Jamaica.”

Meanwhile, developer Robert Marsh said when people invest in residential real estate, they are looking for quietness, space, peace of mind and a property that will continue to increase in value.

“Roystonea delivers all of these and so much more. We have invested heavily in putting in all the necessary amenities like the roads, drainage and guidelines to maintain the lush greenery and privacy here at Roystonea, and we can't wait to see all three phases completed,” he said.