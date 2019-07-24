Key Insurance three-year turnaround plan

Key Insurance has crafted a three-year turnaround plan to solve its financial haemorrhaging, which has seen the company committing a regulatory breach of the Financial Services Commission (FSC) regulatory requirements for insurance companies.

Key Insurance, which is traded on the Junior Market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange, has bleeding financially, making a loss of $167.5 million last year, which was followed up with an additional loss of $28 million in the first quarter of this year.

While Key's net premiums hit a high of $1.15 billion in December 2018, up nearly 48 per cent from $778.7 million a year earlier, claims grew at a faster pace to surpass $1.1 billion. It resulted in a $167.5 million net loss.

The company fell short on a solvency test last year, as its Minimum Capital Test (MCT) ratio clocked in at 112.5 per cent, less than half of the regulatory requirement of 250 per cent.

The MCT is a computation of the capital that an insurer is required to hold relative to its risks.

FSC requires an insurer's capital to surpass a measure of what it insures by two and a half times, or 250 per cent.

Key is a relatively small player in the insurance market with assets of about $2.6 billion in a general insurance market last valued at $84 billion, based on industry data from the FSC for June 2018.

Key Insurance explains that its operating performance for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 was ”significantly influenced by an unusual severity of claims arising from newly acquired motor business. Management has been fully aware of the urgent need to reverse organisational decline for business sustainability and profitable growth”.

In addressing the problems, the management has designed an aggressive a turnaround plan to reverse the losses and restore the company to sustained profitability.

The objectives of the plan, which was posted on the website of the JSE on Monday, are two-fold. The first objective is to return Key Insurance to stable profits by 2021 and the second is to achieve and maintain at least the Minimum Capital Test of 250 per cent, as prescribed by the FSC.

TURNAROUND STRATEGIES

To achieve the objectives outlined, the company's management adopted the following strategies for priority implementation:

1. Reduce the motor claims ratio by 15 per cent from 2019 to 2021 for each of three years through more stringent underwriting.

2. Enhance the profitability of the portfolio of the company's motor business in line with stated risk factors.

3. Grow and introduce new non-motor business by product and channels.

4. Maintain administrative expense ratio at maximum 30 per cent of premium by year end 2019.

5. Convert investment securities to cash or near cash.

6. Reduce net retention exposure on Property Business by US$750,000 to US$250,000.

7. Improve the company's underwriting practices by second quarter of 2019.

8. Establish an Enterprise Risk Management Framework by third quarter of 2019.

INITIATIVES AND RESULTS SINCE JANUARY

According to the management in their turnaround report “the actions taken to-date have achieved noteworthy results, as evidenced by the improvement in the company's operating performance and the meeting of regulatory capital requirements”.

The key actions include an increase in reinsurance for our motor and non-motor business and the purchase of additional reinsurance coverage effective January 1, 2019, which included additional Fire Catastrophe Excess of Loss reinsurance coverage and additional Motor Excess of Loss Coverage.

This, is in addition to Motor Quota Share Reinsurance coverage designed to reduce loss exposure in the motor segment of the business.

“The positive results evident from the initiatives also include the company's claims expense remaining at the same level as that at March 31, 2018, reversing the increasing trend and net premiums earned increased by four per cent as at March 31, 2019, in comparison to March 2018, due to price increases and the culling of high-risk/non-profitable book of business,” the management reported.

Management also reported that the loss at March 2019 has been reduced by 30 per cent from the 2018 loss position and that by February 2019, Key Insurance surpassed the regulatory FSC Capital test of 250%. The trend is as below up to April 30, 2019:

• Dec 112.55 per cent

• Jan 235.12 per cent

• Feb 372.38 per cent

• Mar 406.10 per cent

• Apr 381.96 per cent

The management said it is “confident that the aforementioned will satisfy all our valued stakeholders and we commit that Key Insurance Company Limited will be restored to full viability by 2021”.