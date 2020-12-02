Larry Watson is the new JCC CEO
Larry Watson has been appointed the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce (JCC), effective yesterday, December 1.
Watson previously served as president of the JCC between 2017 and 2019 and has a distinguished background in international marketing, distribution and business development.
His previous positions include general manager of Industrial Sales Limited, chairman and general manager of International Biscuits Limited, general manager of Confectionary and Snacks Limited, managing director of the global markets division at J Wray & Nephew Limited, and CEO of Estate Distributors, a subsidiary of Tia Maria International in London (UK).
Commenting the appointment, JCC President Lloyd Distant Jr said that Watson's international experience will place the 241-year-old organisation in good stead at a critical time in its history.
“One of our main priorities is to provide leadership and support to MSMEs as they realign themselves for diversified, export-led growth —and [Watson's] track record and expertise in this area will greatly augment our secretariat's capacity,” he said.
