Lasco Distributors now debt free

Lasco Distributors is now debt free and is in fact being heavily sought after by local banks for borrowing.

That's the word from Lasco Group Executive Chairman and Founder, Lascelles Chin, as he addressed the company's annual general meeting on Monday at The Knutsford Court Hotel in Kingston.

He pointed out that of the three Lasco affiliated companies; Lasco Financial Services, Lasco Manufacturing and Lasco Distributors, the distribution affiliate has no debt and is very liquid.

Lasco Distributors, which is based at 27 Red Hills Road, Kingston 10, is in the business of distributing pharmaceuticals and consumable items, with its primary products being powdered food drink under the Lasco brands and liquid juices, under the iCool brand.

“Lasco Distributors have no debt so what we are looking at now is how are we going to invest in capacity when we have $1.3 billion and no debt and every bank want to lend to us,” Chin declared to thundering applause and cheerful laughter from shareholders. Referring to the banks' request for Lasco to borrow, Chin remarked, “we don't even want it, if they give us $5 billion and so on and we don't even asked for it...“

He told shareholders that the company is looking at investment options for growing the company, indicating that investment would not be limited to core business but also outside of core business. The Lasco executive chairman pumped up shareholders by advising them that Lasco Distributors has an exciting future awaiting the company, which is celebrating its 30th year in business.

Chin explained that the distribution business has become very competitive in Jamaica, pointing out that profit margin is usually very slim hovering around three to five per cent per annum. As such, Lasco Distributors is seeking other income streams to increase profits for shareholders, and will be making some outside investments to make more money for shareholders.

“We are going to use that cash (earnings) for some investments so give us another year and you will see,” Chin advised shareholders.

General Manager Dwaine Williams told shareholders that in spite of the fierce and hyper competitive market in which Lasco Distributors is operating, its financial position remained strong for 2018/2019, in spite of a 20 per cent increase in expenses with over $1 billion in cash and cash equivalent. He pointed out that net profit declined by 40 per cent to $597.7 million, due mainly to the over $272-million court award in April 2017 against Pfizer, which represented a one-off gain.

Pfizer is one of the world's premier biopharmaceutical companies that Lasco had sued for damages over a breach of patent and was successful in the court but the Jamaican company is appealing the ruling on the grounds that the $272-million award is too low and is asking the court for a more substantial award.

Williams explained that “expenses were higher than planned, driven by increased investments in elevated marketing campaigns to maintain market share gains in the beverage segment and continued investment ahead in support of new brands such as Lyrix, Konka and the reduced sugar beverage products.” Lasco Distributors generated revenues for 2018/2019 of $18.13 billion, representing an increase of 11 per cent over the prior year, primarily driven by improving operational performance , capitalising on market trends and growing sales in both local and overseas markets.

The company gained market share in core categories of liquid beverages, food and personal care. Gross profit for the year was $3.55 billion or 12 per cent above the prior year.

Like 2017/2018, the company in 2018/2019 continued the process of managing its portfolio through periodic rationalisation to ensure its offering were in line with consumer trend.