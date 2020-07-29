Lasco Financial Services records first loss since listing

Money services provider Lasco Financial Services Limited recorded a consolidated $56.9 million loss for the financial year (FY) ending March 31, 2020. This represents a reversal of the $281.8 million profit generated in the prior year.

The group, which comprised Lasco Financial Services Limited (LFSL), Lasco Barbados and Lasco Microfinance Limited (LASMF), is engaged in the remittance, cambio and loans business.

The group had a 13 per cent increase in total revenue to $2.51 billion with $1.6 billion coming from the money services business and $900 million through LASMF.

However, the 38 per cent growth in expenses to $2.28 billion left the firm with $230.3 million in operating profit compared to the $565.4 million in the prior FY.

The bulk of these expenses was attributable to the selling and promotion expenses which rose by 56 per cent to $1.19 billion to surpass administrative expenses for the first time.

Finance costs also sharply rose by 23 per cent to $208.3 million as the company experienced their first full financial year paying principal on the corporate bond used to acquire LASMF and servicing existing debt on the balance sheet.

A reduced taxation charge of $78.9 million was just enough to push the company's results into a loss. This left the company with earnings per share loss of 4.49 cents compared with the 22.28 cents per share in the prior year. From a stand-alone perspective, LFSL had an eight per cent increase in total income and 17 per cent increase in net profit totalling $227.9 million for the financial year under review.

Jacinth Hall-Tracey, managing director of the LFSL group, indicated that COVID-19 has affected all of their business lines, with the remittance business exhibiting the greatest resilience during the recent uncertainty near the end of the quarter.

Although the company's remittance arm wasn't significantly affected, their microfinance section was significantly impacted with business such as bars, small shops and tourism-related entities seeing massive declines in their businesses. Due to these events, the group recognised an additional expected credit loss provision of $61 million as required by IFRS 9 provisions.

Total assets for the group grew by two per cent to $4 billion mainly as a result of the group's adoption of IFRS 16 which included a $190.6 million inclusion of a right of use asset line item.

Cash and bank balances grew by 72 per cent to $487.4 million with part of this growth coming from the disposal of an investment property valued at $118 million and corporate note valued at $150 million.

Total liabilities grew by five per cent to $2.42 billion primarily due to the inclusion of a lease liability and increase in taxation. Shareholder's equity was down by 3 per cent to $1.54 billion as a result of the loss incurred during the year and minor issuance of new shares.

The group's current 50 per cent tax remission ends in October which is when the company will have to start paying a full tax charge on income earned going forward. LFSL was listed on the junior market of the Jamaica Stock Exchange on October 12, 2010.

Hall-Tracey indicated that the company has taken the main aim of reducing expenses and preserving cash while assisting their customers to access their services digitally where applicable.

This includes insurance premiums, payment moratoriums and restructuring loans for clients.