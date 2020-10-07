Latin Finance rewards bond raise for TransJamaican Highway Limited — NCB Capital Markets recognised

Latin Finance, a leading financial meida entity, has recognised the groundbreaking US$225-million international bond raise for TransJamaican Highway Limited (TJH) with the Infrastructure Financing of the Year award.

NCB Capital Markets (NCBCM) was recognised for its lead role in championing the transaction, which was multifaceted, complicated and extremely time sensitive.

From October 2019 to March 2020, NCB Capital Markets was lead arranger for the highly subscribed and successful initial public offer (IPO), two syndicated bridge financing solutions of about US$225 million as well as being the co-manager with UBS (a global firm providing providing financial services) for the international capital market raise.

Not only is the TransJamaican Highway the largest infrastructural project undertaken in the English-speaking Caribbean to date, but also its financing has created the largest single investment opportunity accessible to local investors. Through the issuance of 10 billion ordinary shares at $1.41/US$0.10 per share, the IPO raised approximately JA$14.1 billion, the largest equity raise in Jamaica's history and a significant milestone for Jamaica's oldest brokerage house and the region at large.

“For the transaction to have won such a coveted award in itself is an achievement. However, to receive it for a pioneering initiative that is of such material importance to the development of Jamaica and the region is of special significance.” shared Steven Gooden, NCB Capital Markets chief executive officer (CEO).”

“Traditionally, infrastructure financing of this magnitude and complexity would be exclusively executed outside of Jamaica with no easily accessible avenue for our local investor community to benefit.” Gooden added.

“The TransJamaican Highway transaction was very complicated given the many different international stakeholders, the series of other transactions that had to be sequenced correctly, as well as the fact that the various stakeholders, including the Government of Jamaica (GOJ), needed execution certainty” said Herbert Hall, NCBCM vice-president and head of Investment Banking for Jamaica and the Northern Caribbean.

“We had to make sure that the Government had cash to repurchase the shares of TJH from the private owners, we had to make sure that once the ownership changed, there was funding available to refinance existing indebtedness in TJH as this triggered the change of control clause. Additionally, we had to give the GOJ comfort that once the shares were in their hands, the IPO would have been successful to liquidate their majority shareholding/ownership position and as such, we underwrote 51 per cent of the transaction.

”We are extremely thankful for leading such a strong team of professionals and advisors, all of whom worked extremely hard to make the TransJamaican Highway transaction a resounding success.” he said.

Gooden pointed out that a significant segment of the groundwork for the initiative was laid by novel and well-structured refinancing transactions made available by parent company NCB in 2019. “These included a bridge-debt facility to repay existing indebtedness; a $133.6 million syndicated debt facility and a $16.4 million loan from the National Road Operating and Construction Company(NROCC).”

According to publisher Latin Caribe: “The strength of the project could be seen in its credit rating… Fitch gave the TransJamaican Highway a rating of BB- versus B+ for the sovereign. The rating was constrained by the country rating.”

“At NCB Capital Markets we are focused on supporting vibrant and transformative stock market opportunities for the region. We are therefore proud of the fact that in excess of 36,000 submissions for the purchase of shares were received - including many first-time investors - for the TransJamaica Highway IPO,” Gooden said.