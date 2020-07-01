Learning from COVID-19: Hanover businessman struggles with corona, huge light and water bills

MOSQUITO COVE, Jamaica — The novel coronavirus pandemic and mounting utility bills have resulted in a significant blow for Byrous Brown and his Waterfront Restaurant and Bar business in Hanover.

The business located in Mosquito Cove, caters to both visitors and locals.

Waterfront Restaurant and Bar started four years ago as a rest stop, followed by the addition of a bar and then a restaurant and a jerk centre, aimed at providing a clean rest stop and good food.

The business has been doing well for Brown, a tour bus operator with the Jamaica Co-operative Automobile & Limousine Tours Limited (JCAL) for many years, before opening what has become a popular sea view waterfront eatery.

According to Brown, the pandemic is much more devastating than the teething pain of starting the business.

“Things were much better when we started than when COVID-19 came in. [Back then], it was way better. You could pay your staff and buy back your goods,” stated Brown.

The businessman explained, “It is very hard now because I can only give each staff member one [work] day or two days per week. It is not like before, [because now] you have a lot of chicken and food wasting because you are opening to keep some people, who come here to eat, happy. Otherwise, the water rate is very high, and the light bill is very, very high.”

Brown revealed that he has been receiving some outrageous light bills during the COVID-19 period, even though he has opened for far fewer hours and had installed a solar plant seven months ago. That he pointed out was three months before the country recorded its first confirmed coronavirus case on March 10.

“The light bill moved from $80,000 to $240,000 [per month], and we are not running anything,” stated Brown, who noted that the number of refrigerators currently in use had been reduced because of slow business from eight to one. He said that based on experience, the solar plant can run the business for approximately 10 hours per day.

As part of measures put in place by the Government to contain the spread of the virus, nightly curfews have been implemented starting at 10:00 pm each night until yesterday when an additional hour was added. As a result, Brown closes his business at 7:00 pm, four hours before its usual closing time.

As for water, Brown said the bill remains between $28,000 and $40,000 per month, despite a reduction in usage as a result of slow business.

“Nobody is using water. When the tourists come, they use the restrooms, but no tourists are coming, yet the water bills are the same amount. It is really frustrating - lower usage and higher bills,” he said.

The businessman is calling on the National Water Commission (NWC) and the Jamaica Public Service (JPS) Company “just to have leniency and see what can happen and give us our right reading”.

Brown then stated that his business might not pick up until December.

“If three more months come like the previous three, I will probably have to close temporarily and go back into the thinking box and think what to do,” expressed Brown.