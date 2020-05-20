Licensed herb houses to sell medical marijuana via online platforms
In consultation with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, the Cannabis Licensing Authority (CLA) has established guidelines that will now enable the online sale of medical cannabis to qualified patients and the subsequent pickup of products at licensed retail facilities.
According to the CLA, the established interim measures are in support of the Government's effort to keep Jamaicans safe, whilst ensuring business continuity amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.
The interim protocols provides an option to minimise the length of time spent in such licensed facilities, thereby limiting the exposure of staff and patients alike.
According to the CLA, in order to purchase medicinal cannabis from a herb house, patients must have previously visited and registered with said herb house.
Under the protocol, licensees are required to provide documents, including government-issued photo identification and a valid prescription or recommendation from a registered medical practitioner to the CLA at stipulated intervals.
Licensees are also required to submit reports and inventory to the CLA in accordance with the required standards and within stipulated timelines.
The Cannabis Licensing Authority is an agency of the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries, which was established in 2015 under the Dangerous Drug Amendment Act, with a specific role to establish and regulate Jamaica's legal cannabis and hemp industry.
