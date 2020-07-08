Lifespan using enterprise resource planning to improve quality and reduce costs

Lifespan Company Limited, the bottle-producing entity, which prides itself on its eco-friendly approach to enterprise, has also opted to secure efficiency in all facets of its business.

Jamaica's only producers of naturally alkaline spring water has added the ERP software SAP Business 1 (B1), a centralised database to its structure.

ERP, or Enterprise Resource Planning, is a process used by companies to manage and integrate the critical parts of business from planning, purchasing, inventory, sales, marketing, finance, and human resources.

“ERP systems are used to reduce manual labour and to simplify existing business workflows. That is a critical factor for Lifespan, as we not only strive for environmental harmony but for practical efficiency as well. Through our ERP we are able to collect real time data across the business, to measure productivity and profitability,” explained Nayana Williams, chief executive officer of Lifespan.

The company's new ERP went live on March 2, utilising supply chain management, warehouse management, and sales order processing among other modules.

“With this new system, we will achieve full integration of all business units which will increase efficiency, accountability, transparency, and reduce costs. We are very excited about this major move, we are the only business in this industry locally utilising such a sophisticated enterprise resource system and so it represents a significant investment for us,” Williams added.

The SAP B1 management software is designed for small and medium sized enterprises, and focuses on streamlining processes while growing with the business.

Lifespan engaged Canadian technology outfit ISTRAT to spearhead its new tech-based efforts.

Williams says that the partnership with ISTRAT has proved beneficial to say the least as the new technology not only gives the business the tools to achieve exponential growth, but also space to achieve it.

“This system will grow with the business, as we continue to push for increased and sustained efficiency at all levels of the business. This allows us to provide our consumers with exceptional service and the remarkable product they have come to know and trust,” she noted.

The factory is operated under advanced quality control guidelines, to ensure superior quality bottled water in the marketplace. The grounds, watershed and natural forest are protected to preserve the delicate balance of the environment.

The Spring Garden aquifer, the source of Lifespan Spring Water descends from the Blue Mountains and reaches out to the northern coastal parish of Portland, Jamaica. Located outside of Buff Bay, the aquifer is continuously replenished by the high rainfall over the northern slopes of the Blue Mountains.

The minimum rainfall at the peak of the Blue Mountains is 77 inches annually. This water is collected deep inside the mountain, and travels through underground aquifers for more than 15 years, finding its way to little outlets called 'springs' at the base of the mountain.

During the period it takes to travel, this spring water collects minerals along the way and naturally filters its way to the surface. Lifespan collects the water just before it is released into the surface stream that runs below the spring.

Lifespan spring water is distributed by Massy Distributors.