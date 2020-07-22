LinkedIn laying off nearly 1,000 amid hiring slowdown
NEW YORK (AP) — LinkedIn is laying off nearly 1,000 employees, approximately six per cent of its workforce globally, with unemployment in the US above 13% and national economies — from Europe and Asia to the Americas — shrinking due to the pandemic.
The outbreak has disrupted commerce globally, closing thousands of businesses while forcing others to furlough large numbers of employees as they await a recovery. Hiring has slowed dramatically. The number of people applying for unemployment aid has remained stubbornly high in the past several weeks, a sign that many businesses are still shedding jobs and clouding the outlook for jobs. The overall US unemployment rate in May was 13.3 per cent, a decline from 14.7 per cent in April, according to the US Labor Department.
