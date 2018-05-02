Local investments sending multiple signals — Shaw

Minister of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries (MICAF) Audley Shaw says that the response of the private sector to his ministry's performance in setting an appropriate policy and legislative framework for business shows an overwhelming level of confidence.

Opening the 2018/19 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives yesterday at Gordon House, with the theme “Building Resilience, Securing Our Future”, the minister had this to say:

“This performance by the ministry, in setting the appropriate policy and legislative framework, has resonated well with the private sector. They have expressed an overwhelming level of confidence through investments in industry and agriculture, totalling over $29.9 billion throughout the 2016/17 financial year up to roughly March 2018, which are as follows:

• Lasco Manufacturing spent $130 million to expand its juice manufacturing business, with the aim of accessing the export market. They have also signalled their intention to enter the cannabis market.

• J Wray and Nephew has spent $780 million to improve its manufacturing capabilities and further increase its environmental and waste management systems.

• Seprod has invested $3 billion in the development of a state-of-the-art grain mill and another $5 billion in a new venture to develop local palm oil.

•Red Stripe has spent $2.3 billion in the expansion of its production lines, which now see it being able to meet its local and international demand for its products with LNG being the main energy source.

• Grace Kennedy has invested US$25 million in downtown Kingston, to build its new regional headquarters which is scheduled to be completed by the end of 2018. They are also seeking to expand the agro-park at Hounslow by adding 300 acres using the “Mother Farm” business model and will be opening its sixth factory at Denbigh where they will be using new and innovative technology for the processing of ground provisions such as yam and sweet potato to supply the export market by the end of 2018.

• The CB Group has spent $15 billion to consolidate its operations to a world-class facility located in Hill Run, St Catherine.

• Caribbean Cement is to invest $3.2 billion over the next 12 months to complete its coal and kiln facilities to be able to produce over 1.2 million tonnes by 2019.

• Jamaica Broilers has spent $260 million in a new pellet mill, which will see an increase of 23 per cent in its output capacity, making it the largest such entity in the region.

•ARC Manufacturing has spent $392 million in the commissioning of a new fabric mesh manufacturing production line as well as the expansion of its roof manufacturing outfit.

• Confectionary & Snacks Jamaica Ltd began construction in Jamaica in 2017 and is projected to invest approximately $5 billion in this facility to cover distribution to the rest of the Caribbean. Manufacturing and Logistics, Mr Speaker. This is a big part of Jamaica's future”.

The minister said that the country must take keen note of these investments, as they send multiple signals.

“They tell us that manufacturing is alive and kicking in Jamaica. And since several of the investments are in value-added food processing operations, the investments underscore the integration between agriculture and manufacturing and tell us that this link is strong and growing. But, perhaps most importantly, these investments signal that the holders of capital, here and abroad, are expressing confidence in Jamaica and its future.

“In markets, whether financial services or goods markets, securing confidence is everything. It means our partners trust us; they trust our vision; they trust our plans and they trust us to implement. Securing confidence is at the heart of securing a solid platform for expansion and growth of the Jamaican economy,” he added.

Turning to the small farmers' contribution, the minister stated:

“ Jamaica is for all Jamaicans. Every Jamaican, in every parish, in every city, town or rural village has a contribution to make.

“As the former Minister of finance and public service, I had the privilege of leading the national narrative on building an inclusive economy. I, therefore, must use the opportunity provided by this Sectoral Debate as the Minister with responsibility for Agriculture to pay tribute to the over 220,000 small farmers who feed and nourish us.

“The small players in the agriculture industry, notwithstanding the almost continuous adverse weather conditions throughout the year, have demonstrated considerable resilience. We salute these small farmers.

“Notwithstanding an overall decline of 3.8 per cent in agriculture, we have seen growth in specific sub-sectors, with a 7.9 per cent increase in the production of corns, including hybrid corn which grew by a substantial 14.9 per cent; we also registered an increase of 6.1 per cent in plantains; a 10.4 per cent increase in the production of bananas; a 2.2 per cent increase in pineapple production; a 13.3 per cent increase in dasheens; a 24.9 per cent increase in coconuts, while milk production increased by 10.6 per cent.

“Once again, we have broken a record in relation to the production of chicken meat, which in 2017 stood at 128.4m kilograms, representing nearly a two per cent increase over the 2016 figure,” he concluded.