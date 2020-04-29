Ja's Chloro-Do cleans up in Cayman, Dom Rep

While most companies have been hit hard by the economic contraction caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, local manufacturer Pioneer Manufacturing Distribution (PMD) Company is experiencing the opposite, expanding and finding new markets because of the disease.

Already the company, which owns and distributes the Chloro-Do bleach brand, has been on a drive to expand business not only locally but internationally. The brand has now broken through to the Cayman market, which it once couldn't penetrate.

This is in addition to the Dominican Republic market, which it has penetrated having made a shipment of Chloro-Do bleach recently. The COVID 19 pandemic has seen a rapid demand in the use of cleaning agents such as Chloro-Do Bleach.

EXPORT OPPORTUNITIES IN COVID-19

This increased demand has opened up new markets for Chloro-Do bleach and PMD, as companies in the Cayman and Dom Rep have not been able to supply local demand.

PMD Managing Director Alfred Thomas told the Jamaica Observer that his company has been unsuccessfully knocking on doors in Cayman for the last six years in an attempt to break into that market, primarily with Chloro-Do bleach, and other products as well.

However, recently a main distributor in Cayman actually called PMD desiring a shipment of Chloro-Do, as the demand has outstripped supply in that country.

Thomas said the first shipment of his branded bleach product was made last week and within days was sold off. “In fact, supermarkets had to be rationing Chloro-Do to two bottles per person as the demand for the product was so great,” the PMD MD remarked.

Yesterday, a second shipment of Chloro-Do bleach was loaded onto a container for shipment to Cayman. This will be followed by three more shipments, which will de done one each week.

Thomas disclosed to the Business Observer that the deal with Cayman is a long-term supplier contract but declined to state the value. When quizzed whether the company was able to adequately supply both the local demand, which is also growing, as well as these opening overseas markets, Thomas answered in the affirmative.

He disclosed that the company has two contract manufacturers, ERF and Island Products, that produce Chloro-Do, thus ensuring that there is always adequate inventory of the brand, which is very popular in the Jamaican marketplace. One of the contract manufacturers produces the two-gallon bottle and the other produces the smaller bottles.

NO STAFF OR PAY CUTS BECAUSE

Responding to the question of whether his company, like others in Jamaica, has been forced to cut staff and/or salaries to counter the fall-off in business, particularly due to the now-dormant hotel sector, which is a primary industrial customer of PMD, Thomas indicated that no staff member has been cut and that everyone is still receiving full salaries, because, while the business is having challenges with COVID-19, it is in fact growing with more markets opening up.

He emphasised that PMD is a family company in that each and every staff member is family and as such the company will weather COVID-19 together as family members.

EXPLOIT COVID-19 OPPORTUNITIES

President of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) Richard Pandohie, who was on hand to witness the loading of the shipment at PMD head office, located at 4 Carifta Avenue, Kingston 11, praised the company for exploiting the export opportunities made possible by the COVID 19 pandemic.

He made reference to last week's first shipment of toilet paper to the United States from a local manufacturer.

He used both examples to encourage other manufacturers to seize the opportunities presenting themselves, as a result of COVID-19, and not to simply sit back and complain.

The JMEA president made the point that PMD would have lost significant business when the hotels closed down, but has now found export opportunities.

In concluding Pandohioe declared, “I say to the Government, let's partner together to help the manufacturers to find other markets…I say to other manufacturers to keep the faith, keep producing, find the markets, let's keep our people employed.”