Logic One warehouse — up and running

Celebrations Brands Limited (CBL) yesterday (August 20) officially opened its new warehouse distribution project — Logic One as its central hub for islandwide distribution.

This warehouse marks the first of three phases expected to be completed during a five-year plan by the company.

CBL is a beverage and spirits distributor; home to approximately 40 brands including Pepsi, Ting, Red Stripe, Gatorade, Heineken and Malta.

In addition, the warehouse is expected to allow for the optimisation of the flow of vehicular traffic on the compound, facilitating up to 100 trucks at a time.

Managing director at CBL Edwin Vasquerano said that the opening of the warehouse signifies the completion of a dream.

“There is no better satisfaction than when you say you are going to do something and you actually do it, this is a dream that started back in 2015, when we recognised that the company is growing and growing very fast, so we needed to support that growth,” he stated.

In an interview with the Business Observer, Vasquerano noted that the new warehouse not only signifies expansion but it also changes the way how business will be done in Jamaica.

“This warehouse embodies efficiency, if we use to make five movements to get the product from point A to point B, now we are just going to do it in two moves,” he emphatically declared.

He further added that the building of this warehouse is about driving progress for the business, doing it efficiently while using the same resources with better facilities; this for him signifies growth.

“We have a five-year plan in place and so far everything is going according to plan, this is not only going to be a thousand -square feet plan this could be more,” he said. He added that with vast amounts of land space available there is a lot of room to grow.

He also highlighted that the creation of the Logic One warehouse is about expanding efficiency, motivating the staff and furthering investment in the country and company.

“The aim is to comply with the vision and mission of the company, which is to be the best sales and distribution company in the country.

“We are getting there; this is part of the future, part of the dream that we had, which is now happening. This warehouse is more than a building as employees will be able to enjoy a better place of work. The vision also forms part of the economic growth that the country seeks, we are very happy to be investing in Jamaica at this time,” he noted.

Ricardo Nuncio, outgoing managing director at Red Stripe commended the CBL team on a job well done.

“We are proud to witness this amazing moment in the history of CBL. We have placed a lot of thinking, hours, dreams and effort in making this a possibility,” he shared.