Lumber Depot turns to Mayberry Investments to raise capital

Brokerage firm Mayberry Investments Limited announced earlier this week that it will now act as financial advisor to Lumber Depot as it seeks to raise additional capital.

Director of investment banking at Mayberry Invements Tania Waldron-Gooden signed the partnership agreement with managing director of Lumber Depot Major Noel Dawes.

“We are elated to be a partner with Lumber Depot in its quest to raise capital by utilising the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE)”, Waldron-Gooden said.

Lumber Depot, which is a division of the Blue Power Group, was created through a spin-off that will see Lumber Depot being listed on the JSE in an effort to see more concentration within each division of the Blue Power Group,” a release from the company informed.

“We are confident that Mayberry will be able to help us on this journey. Much has been achieved and we believe that our growth will be enhanced from this spin-off to the benefit of all stakeholders,” Major Dawes stated while adding that “this is a step in the right direction as the company seeks to expand and better serve the public”.

Lumber Depot was incorporated on August 1, 2019, but started its operations in the Jamaican building supplies sector over 20 years ago, as a division of the Blue Power Group Limited, the second company listed on the Junior Market of the JSE.

While it was a division of Blue Power Group Limited, the entity conducted its principal trading operations for a full range of construction materials, hardware and fixtures at a single location at 17c Gordon Town Road in Papine, St Andrew, after it discontinued hardware sales at 4 Victoria Avenue, Kingston.

The newly established company, Lumber Depot Limited, will continue to operate from the same site which includes purpose-built warehousing, loading bays, retail space and office facilities.

Furthermore, the company operates an off-site overflow storage facility at 4 Victoria Avenue, in Kingston.