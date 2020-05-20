Mahoe Gaming seeks entry into lottery market

Mahoe Gaming Enterprises Limited, a fully Jamaican-owned entity, has applied to the Betting, Gaming & Lotteries Commission (BGLC), for a licence to enter the local lottery market.

In a recent release the entity, chaired by Michelle Myers Mayne, said that it was one of several entities interested in obtaining a lottery licence from the regulators—BGLC— who they say has been reviewing their application since July of last year.

The entity said that all necessary documents have been submitted in complying with the requirements of the regulator as they await the ruling from the board of commissioners on whether a licence will be granted.

The aspiring private sector venture said that their aim is to provide Jamaicans with a wider range of choice. “Mahoe Gaming believes in competition and that the current lottery industry needs competition to grow. If given the opportunity, we intend to expand and deliver on the promise of the potential to increase revenue for all,” the release said.

“It is our expectation that the increased earning opportunity for multiple stakeholders including retailers is expected to grow local employment and a significant boost to the gross domestic product via increased local business activity,” it added.

Mahoe said that should the licence be granted they intend to bring new and exciting games for players also promising to offer “compelling business opportunities for retailers, innovation and best practices for the industry, as well as increased tax revenues for Government and social welfare programmes for Jamaican citizens”.

The entity said that in response to questions surrounding credibility from some sections, they have subjected the company along with its proposed systems and significant investment to all scrutiny. This comes in wake of recent news noting the Jamaica Gambling Association's suspicion of the speed on which the BGLC was acting to issue a licence to this new entity, with the association demanding a transparent and independent study from the regulators with a view to determine best practices.

“We hope to have a favourable outcome of the application process before the regulator, not from underhanded dealings, but based solely on the strength of our application,” the release from the entity closed in saying.

Mahoe Gaming involves some of Jamaica's prominent business personalities, among them PB Scott, William Mahfood, Mark Myers, and Lise-Ann Harris.