Mailpac sees recovered profits in third quarter

Mailpac Group Limited (MGL) for its third quarter (Q3) or nine-month period, which ended on September 30, saw a significantly improved after-tax net profit of $149.1 million— an almost 70 per cent increase when compared to the previous quarter.

The company's profit in the second quarter, ended June 30, totalled $87.8 million, which, despite being a traditional slow period for online retail, was heavily impacted by the global downturn in business activities as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the company's latest unaudited report posted to the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) website yesterday, Khary Robinson, executive chairman, said that Q3's performance has been the most successful quarter in the history of the courier company which became listed on the JSE in October of last year. This, therefore, prevents it from having year-over-year financial comparisons.

Robinson said that for the review period, the company exceeded all revenue and profitability records seen in prior periods.

“Revenues for the quarter were $476.5 million which is 30.0 per cent higher than the previous record-breaking quarter ended June 30. Gross profit for the quarter was $240.5 million, which represents a 49.7 per cent increase over the [previous quarter]. For the nine months revenues were $1.21 billion with gross profits of $584.3 million,” the report stated.

The company, however, indicated that operating expenses which amounted to $83.6-million increased during the third quarter due to expanded costs in operation. For the period ended assets stood at $662.1 million.

“We are encouraged by the performance of the company in its third quarter as Mailpac rebounded from the adverse impacts of COVID-19 in the second quarter. We are excited about the prospects of [the business] as the awareness around our platform continues to grow and we continue to invest in ways to better engage and serve our customers,” Robinson said in the report.

“Mailpac remains focused on delivering the highest level of e-commerce solutions and service in the industry and managing all elements of the business that remains in our control. We look forward to fourth quarter (Q4)— which is traditionally our highest period of commercial activity,” he further stated in the company's outlook.