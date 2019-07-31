Management changes at financially troubled Gwest

There is new management in place at the financially troubled commercial property and medical outfit, Gwest Corporation.

The changes followed the sudden departure of Chief Executive Officer Marce Hayles, who resigned from her position effective July 5, just six months into the job. She has been replaced by Dr Konrad Kirlew, who has been appointed acting chief executive officer, effective July 12, 2019.

The chief financial officer of the company has also departed, making way for Wayne Gentles, who has been appointed acting chief financial officer, effective July 2, 2019. Interestingly, Dr Kirlew and Gentles are both members of the board, which is chaired by Dr Kirlew.

It is not known if Dr Kirlew has stepped down as chairman of the board to head the day-to-day management of the Montego Bay-based company. The management changes are in keeping with a staff rationalisation strategy being undertaken by the company, which went public in 2017 but has been bleeding financially ever since.

Gwest's auditors issued a qualified report casting doubts on the ability of the company to continue in business as a growing concern.

According to the company's auditors, Calvert Gordon and Associates, “the company recorded a net loss of $135.876 million during the year ended March 2019 and a net loss of $88.109 million in the previous year.” The directors of Gwest have blamed delays in the accreditation process at Ministry of Health for the curtailment in its revenue growth.

The directors in a statement earlier this month sought to set the record straight in explaining how the delays in the accreditation process at the health ministry have seriously affected the company's bottom line, while responding to the auditors' qualified report.

The directors emphasised that the inability to accept insurance cards during the last financial year hindered the growth in revenue and expansion plans significantly.

GWest has since obtained provider status from the health ministry, allowing them to accept health insurance going forward. The directors reported that the medical outfit has also received accreditation for two of its facilities, namely the General Practice and the Urgent Care facility as at May 15, 2019.

The directors said the accreditation at its main facility at Fairview, Montego Bay will allow Gwest to accept all the major health cards, which is a necessity for their clients. The directors conceded that the accreditation of its laboratory remains outstanding and therefore it is not able to accept insurance cards at that facility.