Manufacturing, distribution sectors COVID-19 resilient

The manufacturing and distribution sectors, particularly producers and distributors of food and beverages proved to be the most resilient in the present COVID-19 economic environment in the June quarter.

Despite the downturn in economic activity, listed companies in this sector such as Lasco Distributors, Seprod, GraceKennedy and Lasco Manufacturing were able to report strong bottom line growth at the end of the June period.

Lasco Distributors was up 57.4 per cent followed by Seprod with 41.0 per cent; GraceKennedy, up 36.5 per cent and Lasco Manufacturing growing by 21.0 per cent in the June quarter.

The June quarter saw 26 listed companies reporting year-over-year contraction in earnings, 16 reporting losses with 13 managing to report year-over-year increases in earnings.

This out-turn is in line with National Commercial Bank (NCB) Capital Market's assessment, as the June quarter would have captured the height of the lockdown and the resulting disruption to business activity across major industries.

GraceKennedy's performance was mainly driven by the food trading business, which saw its operating profit expanding by 67.0 per cent or $748.71 million due to improved sales from its Hi-Lo Food stores and its local and international distribution channels.

Both Lasco Manufacturing and Lasco Distributors improvement came from growth in revenues, with some support from cost-containment measures that resulted in a reduction in administrative expenses for both entities.

Seprod saw its net profit grow by 41.0 per cent over the review period and attributed this to efforts made over the prior years to strengthen the business' fundamentals. These efforts include consolidating the dairy factories, increasing exports, and expanding the distribution footprint through the acquisition of the Facey Consumer business.

OTHERS PERFORMED CREDITABLY

There were credible performances from Derrimon Trading with a 4.2 per cent uptick in earnings, which came on the back of flat revenue growth of 0.3 per cent and Jamaica Teas, where it's manufacturing and distribution arm saw sales increasing by 43.9 per cent at the end of June 2020.

In its weekly market analysis, NCB Capital Market noted that, “the out-turn for these food producers was supported by efficiency measures implemented by management, along with the fact that they distribute and/or produce consumer staples that generally have stable demand over the various stages of the economic cycle.”

The performance of these companies may have also been buttressed by an increase in local household consumption, given that more children are at home due to the closure of schools, as well as an increase in work-from-home arrangements. Although overall the manufacturing sector was the best performing sector for the June earnings season, eight listed companies in the sector saw a contraction in earnings, with four reporting losses.

FINANCIAL SECTOR SECOND BEST

The financial sector was the second-best performing sector, with four listed companies in the sector attaining year-over-year increases in earnings with eight reporting contractions and five incurring losses.

The four companies that saw an increase in earnings were Eppley Limited (+40.1 per cent), ISP Finance (+5.4 per cent), Sterling Investments (+30.2 per cent) and Barita (+40.3 per cent).

Eppley attributed the increase in earnings to the expansion of its asset management business, while ISP's marginal increase was due to cost-containment measures that mostly came from a reduction of staff costs. Sterling Investments 30.2 per cent increase in earnings was credited to the recovery of asset prices in the global financial markets, as the company mostly holds and manages US dollar denominated global bonds.

The depreciation of the Jamaican dollar over the period also led to the company recording a 123.0 per cent surge in unrealised foreign exchange gains.

Barita's 40.3 per cent increase in earnings was the result of strong growth in net interest income, fee and commission income, and foreign exchange trading gains.

The weak results of most listed companies for the June earnings season underscores the severe impact that COVID-19 is having on the Jamaican economy.

The COVID-19 containment measures disrupted key industries such as entertainment and tourism, which resulted in companies like Palace Amusement and Dolphin Cove reporting steep losses.

Palace Amusement incurred a loss of $131.42 million for its unaudited 12 months ending June 2020, while Dolphin Cove reported a loss US$273.44 million for the first half of its financial year ending June.

To put things into perspective, Dolphin Cove recorded US$0.00 in revenue for the second quarter that ran from April to June. This provides a window into the impact that COVID-19 is having on this vital industry.