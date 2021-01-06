Massy Holdings resilient despite pandemic

DESPITE its core markets being under several constraints and operating less during the financial year (FY) ended September 30, 2020, revenues for regional conglomerate Massy Holdings declined by a mere two per cent to TT$11.2 billion ($233.2 billion) with profit from continuing operations falling by only 12 per cent to TT$453.3 million ($9.5 billion).

As it transitions from being a conglomerate to focusing on investment portfolio management, the company — which has more than 60 subsidiaries and operates in five core operating segments across the Caribbean and South America — managed to remain resilient during the COVID-19 lockdowns that impacted the region.

With Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados representing 60 per cent of the group's profit before tax, Massy is continuing its geographical diversification and business alignment to grow the three core segments which include integrated retail (IR), motors and machines (M&M), and gas products (GP).

Revenue for the IR segment climbed by four per cent to TT$6.9 billion while the M&M and GP segments were impacted mainly due to the heavy restrictions which slowed growth in these business lines. However, operating profit before remained flat at TT$800.3 million, even with declines in revenue from the core business lines.

The group's Guyana and Colombia operations represent its fastest-growing businesses, with a core focus being expansion via mergers and acquisitions for its South American GP and M&M portfolios. Guyana's revenue and profit before tax (PBT) climbed by 17 and 4 per cent, respectively, while the Colombia operation declined by 11 per cent but grew PBT by 145 per cent to TT$27.2 million.

The IR portfolio will continue its focus on growing within the English-speaking Caribbean based on opportunities identified by the company.

Although profit from continuing operations declined, the sale of five subsidiaries pushed the group's profit attributable to shareholders for the FY up by 24 per cent to TT$696.4 million ($14.54 billion). One of these sales involved the disposal of Massy Technologies to Jamaican conglomerate Musson Jamaica, which intends to combine the operations of the new subsidiary with Productive Business Solutions, which is listed on the Jamaica Stock Exchange.

Total assets for the group increased by seven per cent to TT$13.2 billion, while equity attributable to shareholders increased by eight per cent to TT$6.2 billion. Total liabilities increased by seven per cent to TT$6.8 billion due to a sharp rise in non-current liabilities associated with lease liabilities from International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS) 16.

Massy will be paying shareholders a TT$2.00 per share dividend (TT$196.7 million) on January 22.

Even with just three primary subsidiaries in Jamaica in the distribution, GP, and insurance segments, Massy's Jamaican operations had a five per cent decline in revenue to TT$553.6 million ($11.6 billion), as the Jamaican economy had mixed headwinds due to the dynamic nature of the environment.

However, this decline didn't slow the segment's capital expenditure which grew by nine per cent to TT$21.3 million. When combined with effective capital management, the Jamaican segment managed to grow PBT by four per cent to TT$62.5 million ($1.31 billion). Total assets for the Jamaican segment fell by eight per cent to TT$460.6 million ($9.62 billion).

According to Massy's 2020 Management Discussion & Analysis & Consolidated Financial Statements, the GP portfolio will be targeting new applications of liquefied petroleum gas for the autogas and forklift customer segments through Massy Gas Products Jamaica and Guyana. This is in addition to its new Jamaican branch of its external insurance company, Massy United Insurance Limited, which just completed its second year of operations after gaining its licence to operate in December 2018. The Jamaican branch had a $10.7-million net profit in its 2019 FY on $351.5 million in gross premiums, with $706.7 million in total assets.