Mastercard teams up again with Reggae Sumfest

As some of the biggest names in reggae converge at Catherine Hall for the 27th annual Reggae Sumfest, Mastercard — a leading technology company in the global payments industry —is moving Reggae Sumfest closer to being a cashless event by, once again, partnering with the festival for the second-consecutive year, thereby solidifying the brand's commitment to Jamaica and the local music industry.

More than 30,000 expected concertgoers will benefit from the safety, security, and convenience that a cashless concert experience can provide. All purchase touch points at the event — including food, beverage, and merchandise from all participating vendors — will accept credit, debit or prepaid cards.

“We're excited to partner with Reggae Sumfest once again and build on the experience that Mastercard cardholders, and concertgoers at large, enjoyed last year,” shared Mastercard's Ray Merceron, vice-president of sales and key accounts for the Caribbean.

“Facilitating a cashless environment benefits all stakeholders — from the concert attendee to the vendor offering their goods and services for sale. We are committed to contributing to the development of Jamaica's music culture through this event, and look forward to providing tangible benefits to elevate the experience for years to come.”

Joe Bogdanovich, the Sumfest boss, said he welcomes the continued partnership with Mastercard.

“In 2018, in partnership with Mastercard, we took a big step towards making Sumfest a cashless festival as we attempted to make the space safer and more convenient for our patrons,” he said.

“Festival goers embraced the idea and we look forward to an even greater uptake in 2019, as it is our aim to make Reggae Sumfest world-class not only in terms of our music and attractions, but also the technology available.”

A suite of perks are lined up for Mastercard cardholders at the event, including exclusive VIP areas and fast-lane entry. Cardholders will be able to forego the general admission lines and gain access to the venue through the Mastercard fast-lane entry.

Once inside, a Mastercard VIP stand — located in a prime location at the venue — will provide VIP ticket holders with a private area, complete with wait staff who will facilitate food and drink service.