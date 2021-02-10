Mavis Bank Coffee launches new products

JAMAICA'S Mavis Bank Coffee Factory Ltd (MBCF) has launched a number of new product extensions under both the Jablum and True Brew brands.

They include the True Brew 3-IN-1 and Decaf under the instant coffee product line, the JABLUM K-Cup single-serve under both the JABLUM Classic 100 per cent Jamaica Blue Mountain and the JABLUM Premium Blue, which is a 30 per cent Jamaica Blue Mountain Blend, the True Brew and the True Brew Decaf.

The introduction of JABLUM K-Cup in both the local and export markets was made possible by an investment of $25 million in the creation of a new production line at the JABLUM factory at MBCF, in response to a new wave of demand for single-service coffee sachets for consumer convenience.

Managing director and chief executive officer of MBCF, Norman Grant said the new additions will complement JABLUM's full product lines under the JABLUM Gold, JABLUM Classic and JABLUM Premium Blend category, as well as the True Brew category, in both brewed as well as the instant coffee lines.

The CEO also announced that True Brew 3-IN-1 will be available at supermarkets across Jamaica within two weeks. The product is now available at JABLUM Coffee House, 2 Oxford Road, Kingston, while both the K-CUP JABLUM Classic and the True Brew Decaf are available at all supermarkets across the country.

Grant was speaking recently at the celebration of the third anniversary of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day at JABLUM Coffee House. Among the celebrants were acclaimed actress Sheryl Lee Ralph, Jampro President Dianne Edwards, vice-president of Jampro Gabriel Heron, and Hervin Willis, senior director of JACRA (Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority).

Grant also used the occasion to announce MBCFs endorsement of the third anniversary of Jamaica Blue Mountain Coffee Day, as well as the start of a local campaign to develop a coffee drinking culture in Jamaica to increase local coffee consumption, which lags behind international benchmarks.