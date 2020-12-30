Mayberry Investments bosses quit Lasco Financial Services board

There is growing speculation in the equities market today about the sudden resignation of Mayberry Investments principals Christopher Berry and Gary Peart from the board of Lasco Financial Services Limited.

Eyebrows were raised yesterday when the the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) broke the news on its website with a notice stating that Berry and Peart have resigned as directors of the boards of both Lasco Financial Services Limited and its subsidiary, Lasco Microfinance Limited, “for reasons which they perceive might result in a future conflict of interest due to their involvement with Supreme Ventures Limited (SVL)”.

No details were given about the future conflict of interest.

The notice also said, “further, Mr Peart has indicated that as a member of Lasco Financial Services Limited Audit Committee, there is no accounting or auditing issues that have had any impact whatsoever on his decision to resign from the board”.

The Jamaica Observer reached out to Peart, who is Mayberry's CEO, as well as SVL's executive chairman, to elaborate on the issue, but our correspondence to him was met with no reply.

Pursuant to the further Amended Articles of Incorporation in 2016, Mayberry Investments Limited is considering candidates as suitable replacements to the boards of Lasco Financial and Lasco Microfinance Limited.

As at September 30, Mayberry was the third largest shareholder in Lasco Financial with 264.3 million shares. This represented 20.7 per cent share equity in the company and was bettered only by East West (St Lucia) Limited with 382.97 million shares representing 30.15 per cent equity and Lasco founder Lascelles Chin with 380.73 million shares, which amount to equity of 29.97 per cent.

Mayberry's shareholdings are held through Mayberry Jamaican Equities Limited with 253.95 million shares, with a share equity of 19.99 per cent and Mayberry Managed Clients Account owning 10.47 million shares, which represents a share equity of 0.82 per cent.

Based on accounting records, Lasco Financial Services and its subsidiary are very profitable and its financials are all up to date and in order. Its last published consolidated second quarter results showing the financial arm of Lasco Group generated $617.7 million in revenues, which was $37.8 million less than the corresponding three-month period in 2019.

Profit for the second quarter closed at $136.0 million compared with a loss of $16.4 million in the previous period. Consolidated profit after tax for the six months ending September 2020 was $30.1 million, down from the corresponding period's $74.7 million, but an improvement on the first quarter, which showed a loss of $105.7 million.

Contributing to the improvement in performance is the decision by the business to place its focus on assisting its existing customers to navigate their business challenges using moratoriums and cash preservation strategies.

There will now be a shift towards lending again. However, opportunities for lending are now beginning to manifest as businesses are adjusting to the new normal influenced by the novel coronavirus pandemic, with some embracing fresh opportunities.