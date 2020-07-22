Mayberry Investments celebrates 35 years

Mayberry Investments Limited is currently celebrating 35 years of wealth building and the delivery of innovative products and services tailored to the needs of its clients.

Founded in 1985 by former Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) deputy governor, Maurice Berry, the company today prides itself on being one of the country's leading full service financial advisory and brokerage firm specialising in trading, asset management and investment banking.

Christopher Berry, executive chairman of Mayberry and also the son of the company's founder, expressed gratitude for this milestone achievement.

“Looking back, it has been a tremendous honour to see our progress over the decades. Not many companies manage to stay afloat at all— let alone for 35 years,” he said.

“In founding Mayberry, my father essentially created an avenue for Jamaican people to become part of the lucrative stock market.

“At a point in time, many would not have access to fixed income products and stocks. Mayberry was founded for this express purpose— to give ordinary Jamaicans access to the financial instruments necessary to build wealth. Over the years, the more we have achieved along the way, the more easily we afford Jamaicans these opportunities to build wealth,” Berry stated.

Since listing on the Jamaica Stock Exchange (JSE) in April 2005, the company has made significant strides in reshaping the commercial sector especially its pioneering work with the junior stock exchange. The junior market, conceived by the JSE, began in 2010 at which time Mayberry's current Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Gary Peart served as deputy chairman.

Mayberry, dating back to the 1980s, made numerous moves aimed at redefining the market. In 1986, they brokered an initial public offering (IPO) for GraceKennedy at $23.2 million; with continued successes in 1992 when they secured IPOs for Dehring Bunting and Golding and Jamaica Broilers Group of companies at $37.5 million and a whopping $637 million, respectively. This trend carried throughout the late 1990s, early 2000s, and into 2019 with the welcoming of an initial public offering (IPO) at $5.5 billion for Wigton Windfarm Limited.

The company, in pushing forward, also undertook various acquisitions and mergers, noting a mega US$1 billion takeover of Lascelles De Mercado by Angostura Limited in 2006/2007 as one of their major projects.

Berry credits this chain of success over the years to 'hard work' and 'dedication' stemming from a need to push forward with the financial goals of their clients.

“The very reason we build wealth is to give back in some way, shape or form. Without that act of giving, accumulating wealth and knowledge simply would not hold the same meaning,” Berry said while also noting that the company was big on the support of community.

Peart, in commenting on the way forward, said that Mayberry, which throughout the years have managed to navigate the highs and lows of business activity, is very optimistic and anticipatory of the future.

“I think we have done well building on what Maurice Berry started back in 1985. Even today, we are constantly trying to improve upon all the good work we have done in terms of meeting the needs of our clients and partners. Judging by how we continue to adapt, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic, I would say we are definitely in store for another tremendous 35 years and beyond,” he said. — Kellaray Miles