Medical Disposables and Supplies records $35-million net profit

Health care and consumer products distributor Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited (MDS) recently reported an after-tax profit of $35 million for the financial year which ended on March 31, 2020. This represents a $78-million decrease when compared with the previous corresponding period.

The company, however, was able to increase its revenue for the period under review by 12 per cent or $259 million to $2.48 billion. According to General Manager Kurt Boothe this was attributable to a combination of an increase in product offerings, price increases and above-average growth in the pharmaceutical division.

Operating expenses amounted to $460.2 million, a 27 per cent increase due mainly to the costs associated with the growth in sales and talent acquisition and retention.

“The increase in staff-related expenses was due to the activation of the company's long-term strategic plan to build out the expansion model which will guide the company into the future. This required the hiring of talent in several strategic positions. The company was restructured into three divisions, thereby requiring persons at the management level to oversee the operations and drive the growth in each segment,” Boothe stated in company's report to shareholders.

Described as a reset year for MDS, Boothe further indicated that the company is systematically equipping itself to take on the challenges that will inevitably present themselves once the expansion takes shape.

As at March 31, 2020, MDS's total asset stood at $1.74 billion, reflecting an increase of 5.7 per cent or $94 million year over year.

Shareholders' equity increased by 10 per cent to $834 million during the period under review, while earnings per share ended at $0.13.

Medical Disposables and Supplies Limited is an islandwide distributor with a catalogue spanning pharmaceuticals, vaccines, injectables, hospital supplies, medical disposable items, consumer products, and beauty items.

— ABBION ROBINSON