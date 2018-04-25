Milk campaign grows

After two years of building awareness for locally produced liquid cow's milk, the Drink Real Milk campaign should see a boost in local milk production from the addition of three corporate partners.

On Tuesday two producers of fresh milk on the island — Edwards' Dairy from Ramble, Hanover, and Island Dairies in Priory, St Ann, along with the country's leading supplier of heavy-duty agricultural equipment, Mapex, based in Mandeville, Manchester signed on to become the latest private sector partners to pledge support for the campaign, joining founding partners Newport Mills (through its Nutramix feed brand), Seprod, Newport Fersan and the Jamaica Dairy Development Board.

The event was held at restaurant F&B Downtown, on Harbour Street in downtown Kingston.

Launched in January 2016 to act as a catalyst to revive the Jamaican dairy industry, the partners have focused both on consumer education and competitiveness of the local farmers, with a joint strategy to introduce new technology, training, pasture management techniques and feed regimens.

Two years later, the local industry has seen its best year of production in decades, crossing the 13-million litre threshold. It's an increase in local production of almost 10 per cent since the inception of the campaign.

“It's really good to have new people coming on board. People are realising that it is not a competitive situation — we are trying to grow the milk industry back to what it was. We are up to 13 million litres now but we need to be minimum 20 million litres,” chief executive officer of Seprod, Richard Pandohie told the Jamaica Observer.

“What I'm seeing is a lot more maturity in the way we do things, and people are realising that its not a cut-throat mentality. We want to employ more people, get more farmers on the ground, start replacing all those imports and generate growth for the country,” he continued.

Over the past two years Nutramix has worked with animal nutritionists from the Nuscience Group in the Netherlands to audit farms; they have also held numerous training seminars, financed milking machines for small farmers, commenced stocking and distributing highly fertile, superior cattle semen from American firm Select Sires; and introduced new products such as Kalvolac milk replacer for calves and Nutravit free choice minerals to improve herd health.

Seprod, the island's largest milk producer through its leading brand of milk, Serge, and other brands such as Miracle and Betty, has introduced a number of new products including one per cent low-fat milk, lactose-free milk, condensed milk, and heavy whipping cream. Perhaps more importantly, the company has signed more supply contracts with small farmers to increase its own output of milk.

Fertiliser manufacturer Newport Fersan has focused on pasture development and management so that the cows can get more of their nutrition from eating grass — using less feed and thus reducing their costs. They start by testing the soil to see the composition and then customise an optimal plan for each person. Over the past two years, Newport Fersan has sampled seventeen hundred acres of pasture for more than twenty farmers.

The Jamaica Dairy Development Board has played their part by making funding available to small farmers at an affordable rate.

Today, the new partners pledge their commitment to joining the group and rebuilding the dairy industry.

Edwards Dairy, located in the hills of Montpelier, St James, occupies more than seven hundred acres of land with two hundred cows, and supplies more than a thousand litres of milk daily to supermarkets and hotels in western Jamaica. The farm is characterised by innovative and sustainable practices, sourcing roughly one third of its monthly electricity consumption via solar energy.

New partner Island Dairies has, for the past 36 years, provided Jamaicans with a wide variety of farm fresh dairy products. Based in St Ann, the company markets milk products under its own name as well as the Cremo brand. With over 30 years in the industry, Manchester-based Mapex Jamaica is a full-service, procurement solutions company and dealership that specialises in, among other things, agricultural and industrial equipment for pasture management for farmers. Mapex will bring to the Drink Real Milk campaign several solutions for dairy farmers which will help mechanise their practices and improve efficiency.