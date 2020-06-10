Mines and Geology Division collects $826 million in royalties

THE Mines and Geology Division of the Ministry of Transport and Mining has collected $826.8 million in royalties, which is payable to the Government for all the country's minerals and quarry materials sold or disposed of otherwise.

Minister of Transport and Mining Robert Montague, who made the disclosure during his contribution to the 2020-21 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives recently, said this figure is $110 million over the targeted amount of $710 million.

“This is an excellent and commendable performance by the Mines and Geology [Division],” the minister said as he provided an update on the unit's work.

Montague said a surveying drone was acquired through the ACP-EU Development Minerals Programme to support more thorough inspections of quarries and mines.

“This drone is also used to estimate stockpiled material for an accurate determination of the quantities of minerals produced, so that the true resource royalties and taxes can be assessed and levied and paid,” he noted.

The minister noted that 40 special exclusive prospecting licences were processed, 33 of which were for a local company, Geophysx Jamaica Limited, to prospect for gold, silver, copper and other base metals.

“From the mapping reports, most of the locations/prospects are favourable. The company has started a test drilling to confirm their findings. If ever commercial quantities of these metals are to be found, this Jamaican-owned company will be the one,” Montague said.

He commended the company's principal, Robert Stewart, “for the use of technology, the training of more than 30 geology students, the sharing of technical data, and mostly his respect for the land and the environment”.

Additionally, the minister noted that studies on marine industrial minerals would commence within the year, as the division seeks to “determine the volume of construction materials at 'spits' in the sea in St Thomas and Clarendon”.

The Mines and Geology Division has the statutory responsibility, under the Mining Act and the Quarries Control Act, to exercise general supervision over all prospecting, mining, and quarrying operations throughout the island.

The division also processes all applications for prospecting rights, licences, leases, and export permits for all minerals and quarry materials.