Mines and Geology Division projects steady revenue flow amid COVID-19 pandemic

DESPITE the economic uncertainty resulting from COVID-19, the Mines and Geology Division (MGD) in the Ministry of Transport and Mining forecasts that it will meet its revenue collection targets. The set targets are $500 million in royalties and $90 million in quarry tax set for the 2020-2021 financial year.

For the first quarter of the 2020-2021 financial year ended June, the division collected $24.7 million in quarry taxes and $94.26 million in royalties.

“The remainder of 2020 looks quite promising for the minerals industry. Local consumption of quarry material should rebound as national infrastructure projects are executed throughout the remainder of the year,” stated Roy Nicholson, commissioner of mines.

Some of the projects include the expansion of the PJ Patterson Highway — where work has already started on the May Pen to Mandeville leg — the roadwork from Port Antonio to Harbour View, and several hotels under construction across the country.

According to the division, shipments of bauxite and alumina have been stable from all operational plants for the January to June 2020 period, however the pandemic has negatively impacted the administrative functions of some quarrying operations.

This was evidenced in the many late return submissions and payments made for the January to March quarter of 2020, which would have been due during April.

In order to encourage greater levels of compliance, MGD indicated that it has increased its customer engagement and adjusted and implemented safeguards to ensure the safe execution of its duties.

The Mines and Geology Division has the statutory responsibility, under the Mining Act and the Quarries Control Act, to exercise general supervision over all prospecting, mining and quarrying operations throughout the island.

The Evaluation and Revenue Unit of the MGD is charged with ensuring the timely remittance of royalties payable on bauxite/ alumina and other minerals, as well as the collection of taxes due on quarry materials sold or otherwise disposed of.