Mining and quarrying, manufacturing industries make modest monthly gain, but down point to point

THE Statistical Institute of Jamaica (STATIN) is reporting that the Producer Price Index (PPI) for the mining and quarrying industry increased by 2.3 per cent for May 2020.

It is the latest report on the indicators of the Jamaican economy, STATIN said in a release issued yesterday (June 30) that this upward movement was mainly due to an increase of 2.4 per cent in the index for the major group that is bauxite mining and alumina processing. The index for the other major group in this industry – other mining and quarrying – rose by 0.3 per cent.

The index for the manufacturing industry increased by 0.2 per cent. The main contributors to this increase were the major groups of food, beverages and tobacco, which moved up by 0.6 per cent, and wood and wood products and furniture up by 3.3 per cent.

However, these increases were tempered by the 1.8 per cent fall in the index for the major group of refined petroleum products.

For the period May 2019 - May 2020 the point-to-point index for the mining and quarrying industry decreased by 17.3 per cent, due mainly to a decline of 18.0 per cent in the index for the major group bauxite and alumina processing. The point-to-point index for the manufacturing industry decreased by 1.9 per cent.

For the 2020-2021 fiscal year to date, April 2020 - May 2020, the index for the mining and quarrying industry increased by 2.3 per cent, while the index for the manufacturing industry recorded an upward movement of 0.2 per cent.

“In calculating the PPI for the current period, the average exchange rate for the previous month was used. The assumption is that producers would not have purchased their raw materials in the current month,” STATIN stated in its release.