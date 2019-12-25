Mixed bag for Christmas shopping experience

At Christmas time in Jamaica streets are lined with lots of sellers and buyers, as people from near and far seek to purchase presents and more for the season. A profiling of the commercial activities in the corporate areas has revealed that while the streets may be lined with people, not everyone has the money to purchase the desired items.

Just last week the Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) said an increase of $22.4 billion or 17.4 per cent currency stock has been put in public circulation so as to meet demand for cash during the Christmas period.

During a tour of sections of the Corporate Area on Christmas Eve — a significant shopping day during which Jamaicans complete Christmas activities — many people were seen on the streets trying to get those last-minute items needed.

Owen Reynolds, general manager of Woolworth retail store, said that it's hard to make a general statement of how people are buying for the holiday season, as different factors influence sales.

He said that from the perspective of sales in his store, they have been normal, with no significant “wow” factor for this year. He cautioned that one should not be mislead by the size of crowd or the heavy traffic seen on the roads, as not everybody is buying. He said in this current economic landscape there tends to be more sellers than buyers.

“There are much more players in the market than the people who have the potential to buy. The country has not been having real economic growth spanning some 8-10 per cent, which would be the ideal, so as to facilitate more growth and allow for more disposable income. The economy is not bubbling to sustain consumers, hence while it is said that there is money in circulation we have to also question the hands in which the bulk of it is falling,” he told the Jamaica Observer.

He said as it relates to the rising trend of online shopping this does pose a bit of challenge, but it still requires disposable income.

“Online shopping is growing, however it's much more of an uptown phenomenon rather than downtown,” he stated.

A customer seen shopping at Joseph's department store in downtown Kingston, who gave his name as Steve Walker, also said much was not really happening for the Christmas and his only aim was to get his son something nice so that he could have a merry Christmas.

“What I have to spend is just enough to make my son comfortable; money may be in circulation but I am not getting any. I haven't even been paid as yet but I am just doing my best to ensure that I can care for my children,” he said.

Sherene Sang, manager at Joseph's also said sales in the store for this season were “just OK”.

“It's not as busy as previous years but its' OK — just normal, not a major activity. However the things do go but there is not the rush as seen in previous years where we can open late; there is no more of that for us,” she offered.

She opined that based on what she has seen in terms of how Jamaicans spend, they have gotten thrifty and have now began to spend more wisely.

“Even if there is money, I guess that people have gotten smart. From what I've seen people don't really buy silly things anymore. People these days are now factoring their expenses, school fees, mortgages, and all other bills that they are going to be left with after Christmas — hence people don't just spend just to spend. If they don't need it, they won't buy it,” she further told the Business Observer.

Another vendor in the streets of downtown Kingston said that from his vantage point, Christmas shopping has been going well for most Jamaicans.

“Di people dem hav money enuh, dem rich! Jamaican people rich; a pure big tv dem a buy – flatscreen — and house load ah furniture”, he said.

He said this is no problem for him as he is also able to peddle his wares through multiple sales.

“One somebody a buy all dozen one time; people from all over, uptown, downtown, everybody. They always come look for me cause me a the cheap and clean man,” he said.

With that said he shared that his only concern is to hustle for his children's money, which he has been managing to do.

Another clothes vendor who identified himself as Hugh “Big White” Brown said that the season's sales have also been going in his favour.

“Christmas a gwaan excellent, dat mean absolutely OK. Some people have it different, but fi me, it betta. Las year dem time yer me neva mek no money. Me ah enjoy weh me duh, me nuh wah richer dan dis,” Brown trumpeted.

ONLNE SHOPPING INCREASES

Most of the feedback from the stores visited during the commercial activity tour highlighted that online shopping and the presence of more virtual stores have in fact affected their level of sales for the Christmas period.

QuickShip operations Supervisor Damion Burton said that during the Yuletide season there is always a general increase in online purchases, with this year for his company having more than the corresponding period last year.

Even though there have been several shipping companies established recently, Burton asserted that they have tapped into a niche market — corporate Jamaica.

“For most customers, it boils down to the convenience. Apart from that then we're talking about the price factor, because there are items that when you check the prices [in Jamaica] in brick and mortars compared to online, it's less — even with shipping costs. The only time it becomes a challenge for consumers is when their packages are over the Jamaica Customs Agency's US$50 threshold,” he said.

He added that the most purchased items are electronics, home décor and clothing during this time of the year.

In an effort to combat competition from online retailers, local retail store Ammars has also moved to invest more than $40 million to refurbish its Constant Spring branch.

“Online has affected every single retailer in the world and there are some categories that online has taken over all together — and those categories are difficult for brick and mortar retailers to compete with. However, because we are in the fashion business, people still want to come [to the stores] and fit clothes, see and touch the clothes, and see what type of fabric it is,” owner of the chain of fashion stores Michael Ammar Jr told the Business Observer.

He added that, even though renovations are not yet completed, he has been given positive reviews from customers and is optimistic that the renovations will improve their shopping experience.