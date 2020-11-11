Mixed fortunes for Wisynco in September quarter

Wisynco Group, one of Jamaica's premier food and drink distribution company, is reporting mixed blessings for its just ended September quarter in which exports jumped by 43 per cent to earn $56 million.

But at the same time revenues fell to $8.1 billion due mainly to COVID-19 and the resultant downtown in business.

In his assessment of the COVID-19 impact on the company, Wisynco Chairman William Mahfood points out that “the COVID pandemic has continued to affect various channels of activity within our nation and consequently in our business, specifically in areas such as tourism, bars and entertainment, restaurants and schools which have not been able to return to normalcy.”

As a result, revenues to these areas have continued to be negatively impacted with the company's first quarter of 2020 showing that revenues were down 6.1 per cent to $8.1 billion. The company recorded $8.6 billion for the first quarter in 2019.

EXPORT JUMP

In spite of the decline in revenues, the news was good on the export side. Wisynco saw its export revenue jumped by $56 million more than the export revenue for the first quarter in 2019.

Mahfood attributes this increase to higher demand in the US, Canada and other Caricom countries for Wisynco's brands and “we continue to press the development of our exports as a means of getting exposure to new revenue channels.” Gross profit declined marginally for the quarter, earning $2.9 billion or 5.9 per cent less than the $3.1 billion achieved in the same quarter of the previous year.

The company's gross margin remained at 35.9 per cent, the same as at September 2019. Selling, distribution & administrative expenses were down 6 per cent at $1.92 billion, less than the $2.04 billion recorded for the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

The company directors told shareholders in their interim first quarter report for September 2020 that the company's management continues to implement measures to reduce expenses while expressing pleasure that expense to sales ratio was kept at 23.8 per cent of sales even though the revenue base was lower than the prior year's quarter. The directors expressed the hope that the expense control measures will be more evident in future quarters.

Another positive out-turn as heightened by the directors was the fact that in spite of the fall-off in revenues and the associated challenges caused by COVID-19, Wisynco was able to keep operating profit within reasonable margins.

“Management was also pleased that operating profit, considering the impact of COVID on our revenues, were only lower than the prior year's quarter by $39 million or 3.7 per cent. Profit before taxation for the quarter was $1.03 billion which was 10.4 per cent less than the $1.15 billion realised in the first quarter of 2019, which included an exchange gain of approximately $67 million greater than the current quarter,” Mahfood declared.

After provision for taxes, Wisynco recorded net profits attributable to stockholders from continuing operations of $851 million or 23 cents per stock unit compared to $932 million or 25 cents per stock unit for the corresponding period of the prior year.

WISYNCO ALREADY REAPING BENEFITS FROM COGENERATING PLANT

Turning to the $500-million loan, which was secured in July 2020 to refinance the capital outlay for Wisynco's cogeneration plant, Mahfood notes that the plant was successfully commissioned into service and placed into production that said month of July. The Wisynco chairman point out that as a result of the commissioning into service of the plant, Wisynco has seen positive contribution from the implementation through reduced energy costs.

Mahfood praised the engineering team, which, he said, did very well to get the plant commissioned into service within reasonable time. He explained that financing the plant came at a very attractive interest rate.