MoBay readies for Build Expo 2018

Chairman and founder of Build Expo, Dwight Crawford, has disclosed that one of the main emphasis of the the second annual staging of the event will be hemp's potential contribution towards affordable housing solutions.

Build Expo 2018 will be staged at the Montego Bay Convention Centre, St James, from June 8 -11.

“We want to demonstrate to Jamaicans and people in the wider Caribbean region that attractive, functional and affordable housing solutions are nearer at hand than most would think,” Crawford noted.

He added: “More importantly, we are committed to making the argument that nation-building and wealth creation have their foundations rooted in building development activities; that there are dramatic and fundamental differences between the spend of earnings on consumer goods and the spend on real property. Beauty, fashion and entertainment burn money; building and development are storehouses of money that appreciate and build wealth.”

He was speaking at the launch of the expo at the H&L Rapid True Value lounge in Montego Bay last Wednesday.

Crawford also outlined that another crucial topic up for discussions will be “the contribution of environment protection policies and sound environmental management to the safeguarding of investments and bottom line.”

Last year, a first of its kind, Build Expo and Conference, opened by Prime Minister Andrew Holness, was held at the same venue where it will be staged this year.

The expo, which emphasised clean, alternative energy solutions and environmentally friendly practices, is the brainchild of Crawford and featured keynote speakers from senior levels of the Jamaican Government and celebrated global business leaders, along with presentations on innovative building and development strategies.

The conference presented a coveted opportunity for industry leaders regionally and globally to network and find ways of doing business.

Meanwhile, Crawford said the 2018 expo will also feature the awarding of a 887-square foot geodesic house (often called a dome house) to a lucky winner. Last year's winner took home a 200 square feet unit.

He disclosed that “the Trade Commission within the Canadian High Commission has sourced and secured contributions in the form of Canadian companies' involvement as exhibitors and contributors as speakers and presenters”.

“At a little under two months out from the event, we have surprisingly exceeded 140 booth exhibit spaces, with many more strong prospects to settle,” he said.