Mobile EDGE Solutions launches GetPAID App to facilitate 48-hour local e-commerce payouts

LOCAL tech firm Mobile EDGE Solutions (MES) recently launched a robust and customisable online platform aimed at providing faster payouts to Jamaican-dollar (JMD) bank accounts and to facilitate the rapid digital transformation of businesses via e-commerce.

The groundbreaking GetPAID App is powered by American fintech company Stripe and is part of MES's revised e-commerce offerings in response to new customer demands resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The upgraded and unique platform now allows business owners to settle payments in a JMD account within a maximum of 72 hours, as they conduct sales and collect payments online.

Leighton Campbell, chief executive officer of MES who manages its day-to-day operations, commenting on the app launch said:

“We've pivoted our services to focus more on the things that business owners need. The pandemic has lessened the pockets of most companies and, as such, they need to spend less to get online and they need to get online faster. In response to that, we've had to strip down our website offerings to a more basic version of our e-commerce systems – and that gave birth to what we call GetPAID Apps, which offer numerous e-commerce solutions.”

ONLINE SALES ENGINE

The cost-effective solutions, with prices ranging from US$100 to US$950, include customisable websites and apps that are ready to go live within two weeks and accept payments for online bookings, products from e-stores, online classes, food orders, charity donations and general payment collections. The system functions as an online sales engine that runs 24/7 as it also manages inventory, invoices and reports.

“Popular e-commerce platforms on the market now that allow you to get started quickly are very templated. If you set up your business and want to scale immensely later on, you'll have a lot of limitations with how you're able to do that. We are able to offer you a system that allows you to get started with the minimum that you need but with no ceiling on what you can achieve.”

Calling themselves the “E-commerce innovators”, the four-year-old company formerly known as Coretalk Caribbean has recently been leading the charge in Jamaican e-commerce after having appointed seasoned digital media executive Tyrone Wilson last August as its new chairman to spearhead aggressive growth.

“The reality is that when persons are looking for solutions to combat the impact of COVID-19, they can't be waiting months on end to get this solution in place. They need something now and this is what we'll provide,” Wilson said.