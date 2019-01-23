Monroe Ellis to be key speaker at ACCA international conference

Pamela Monroe Ellis, Auditor General of Jamaica, is to be a key speaker at the ACCA's 9th International Public Sector Conference, taking place in Prague on the 28 February and 1 March 2019.

The ACCA (the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants) conference is themed 'A sustainable public sector' and will address a number of key topics about financial sustainability and methods of funding infrastructure — including the launch of a flagship new report on Bridging the Infrastructure Gap.

Jamaica's auditor general joins Tomáš Vyhnánek, deputy minister of finance in the Czech Republic who will be the keynote speaker alongside an international line-up of high-level speakers that include fellow auditors general from Nigeria, Pakistan and Tanzania and also speakers from Accountancy Europe and Transparency International.

Shelly-Ann Mohammed, head of ACCA Caribbean, relished the fact that Jamaica's auditor general well be addressing the conference.

“We're delighted that Jamaica's auditor general —Pamela Monroe Ellis — will be a speaker at this global conference, taking part in a panel discussion with fellow auditors general from other countries around the world,” she stated. “Our event is aimed at a broad audience and not solely for the public sector accountant or finance professional. As the private and public sectors are now working so closely, we also welcome finance professionals and leaders from all sectors to join us at this event that will examine a wide range of important issues – from tackling fraud, corruption and serious organised crime to how innovation can help the profession thrive in the future.”

The Czech Chamber of Auditors is ACCA's official partner for the ACCA's 9th International Public Sector Conference, which is open to ACCA members and non-members.